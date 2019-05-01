DHL’s Saloodo! hits the road in the Middle East

Saloodo!

Platform reduces complexities with a single interface for tracking, documentation and payment processes

All legal and contractual aspects on Saloodo! are handled by DHL thereby providing trust and peace of mind to all parties involved

DHL plans to roll out Saloodo! across most countries in the Middle East over the course of 2019

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach – May 1, 2019 – DHL, the leading global brand in the logistics industry has launched Saloodo! in the Middle East, to provide a digital platform that connects shippers and transport providers for road freight needs within the United Arab Emirates (UAE).









Introduced for the first time outside of Europe, Tobias Maier, CEO of Saloodo! in the Middle East said, “Customer satisfaction is the driving force of every commercial decision that we make and digitalization underpins our approach to continually deliver on that. Saloodo! has enjoyed much success in Europe and we believe that it will plug the digital gap in logistics technology to accurately match shippers’ needs and transport providers’ offerings in the Middle East as well.”

Saloodo! simplifies road freight processes by matching shippers to transport providers, introduces transparency with its tracking, quoting tools and straight-forward reporting system, and enhances efficiency by optimizing routes, cargo and time. With this, carriers can maximize their truck load for greater efficiency and look to reduce their carbon footprint — which is in support of DHL’s aim to reduce all logistics-related carbon emissions to zero by 2050. All contractual relationships will be organized via the existing local DHL entity thereby providing trust and peace of mind to carriers and shippers alike.

“Even though the UAE is one of the largest logistics markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), there remain untapped opportunities with economic diversification and several road infrastructure investments underway. Equally, DHL’s deep expertise in the region and wide portfolio of service offerings will support the successful deployment of Saloodo! in the UAE, and ultimately in the Gulf region,” he added.

Saloodo! was launched in 2017 in Germany, to connect companies and transport providers within Germany or from Germany throughout Europe. Since then, the service has grown to involve more than 18,000 shippers and over 7,000 carriers with more than 250,000 trucks travelling to over 25 European countries.

Key Service Offerings:

Reviews and vets all transport service providers

Acts as the sole contract partner and a single point of contact via a local DHL entity, providing trust to both shippers and carriers

Provides shippers with immediate access to pricing information based on shipment characteristics, availability of trucks and last-booked rates

Offers a single and convenient interface for tracking, documentation and payment processes

Allows shippers to track fulfilment progress and receive real-time notifications via their personalized dashboard in case of delays

All transport-related documentation is easily and digitally available

Platform can be accessed via www.saloodo.ae

About Saloodo!

Saloodo! combines the best of two worlds: The digital freight platform, founded by Deutsche Post DHL Group in 2016, combines the logistics expertise and infrastructure of a global player with the flexibility and digital skills of a start-up. Saloodo! simplifies the day-to-day processes of shippers and hauliers with a powerful end-to-end, digital solution for commissioning and handling shipments. This maximises the transparency and efficiency of the entire transport process.

By offering the free choice of a neutral online marketplace and the security and convenience of a digital freight forwarder, Saloodo! is the answer to the progressive digitisation in the highly fragmented transport market.

DHL — The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018.