The Trump administration edited a bizarre press release about Trump’s border wall after people roasted it

caption Construction workers check a new section of bollard wall in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, as seen from the Mexican side of the border in San Jeronimo, on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 23, 2018. source Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The Department of Homeland Security edited a press release that drew online mockery earlier this week for its strange syntax and outlandish claims about President Donald Trump’s border wall.

The old press release said “DHS is committed to building wall and building wall quickly,” while the edited version says “DHS is committed to building a wall at our southern border and building a wall quickly.”

Critics took to Twitter on Wednesday and Thursday with jokes and caveman comparisons, poking fun at the release’s oddly simplistic language.

But the edits did not address critiques of the press release’s accuracy in claiming that the border wall has been built.

The memo, titled “Walls Work,” was first published Wednesday. It features images of newly constructed steel fencing, claiming the structures constitute Trump’s wall.

Here’s what it looked like on Wednesday:

source Screenshot via Department of Homeland Security

Now, the press release inserts the word “a” before some instances of the word “wall,” and restructured much of the first sentence.

Here’s what it looks like on Friday:

source Department of Homeland Security; INSIDER

INSIDER monitored the press release and observed the changes sometime between 2:30 and 3 p.m. ET Friday.

Shortly after the press release was issued on Wednesday, critics began pointing out the memo’s outlandish claims and oddly simplistic language, and began weighing in on Twitter with jokes and caveman comparisons.

Read more: People are roasting a bizarre government memo claiming the Trump administration is ‘building wall and building wall quickly’

THE WALL IS ONE MILE HIGH AND 100 FEET THICK. IT IS MADE OF PURE STEEL. THE KING OF MEXICO GAVE ME GOLD BULLION TO PAY FOR IT. THERE IS NO NEED TO CHECK THESE EXTREMELY TRUE FACTS. — Julian Sanchez (@normative) December 13, 2018

“DHS committed to building wall and building wall quickly.” pic.twitter.com/FilnMr4c3T — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) December 13, 2018

The editing process may have been a little hasty, however. The updated release contains a typo:

source Screenshot via Department of Homeland Security

DHS did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment on the edits.

‘Wall’ vs. ‘fence’

caption U.S. workers work on a new bollard wall in El Paso, Texas, as seen from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico September 26, 2018. source Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Another widely criticized aspect of the release was its inaccuracy in describing how much of the border wall has been built. DHS appears to have left those claims unedited.

Though the difference between the terms “wall” and “fence” may be up for debate, the memo’s claims that the government has begun building or has already built parts of the border wall have also attracted skepticism.

The Trump administration has not begun constructing any structures that resemble the concrete border wall Trump had described throughout his presidential campaign.

Instead, the government has been carrying out a number of construction projects to replace or strengthen existing fencing along the US-Mexico border using steel bollards – hollow steel rods spaced slightly apart.

Walt Hickey contributed reporting.