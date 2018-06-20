Homeland Security press secretary fired back at United and American Airlines after they told the US government not to fly children separated from their parents on their planes

The Department of Homeland Security’s press secretary, Tyler Houlton, criticized American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and United Airlines on Wednesday.

Earlier, the airlines had told the United States government to refrain from flying migrant children separated from their families on their aircraft.

Houlton said the airlines did not understand US immigration laws and were making decisions based on “a false media narrative.”

