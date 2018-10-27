It takes 34 people up to 80 hours to make one of these $74,000 diamond-encrusted Apple watches

- source
- The Lux Watch 4 is made of solid 18k gold and starts at $28,995.
- It comes from luxury accessories-maker Brikk and is one of seven collections of luxury watches being released starting in November 2018.
- According to a Brikk concierge, it takes 24 to 80 hours to make one of these watches.
A new, diamond-encrusted Apple watch is here to make your luxury watch dreams come true – if you can afford it.
From luxury accessories-maker Brikk comes the Lux Watch 4, with prices for the Lux Watch 4 Classic collection starting at $28,995.
The watches have the full functionality of the Apple watch and differ only in aesthetic; they are available in yellow, rose, and white gold. They are, according to their website, the product of five years of research and development.
Alex Bradley, a concierge for Brikk, told Business Insider that the diamonds that go into the watches are selected by company founder Cyrus Blacksmith, who hand-selects “a specific grade of conflict-free laser-cut” diamonds.
However, prospective clients interested in buying their first Brikk watch will have to wait. According to Bradley, the company has now finished taking pre-orders for the Classic, Deluxe, and Omni collections. All seven collections will be launching on November 2.
Here’s a closer look at the range of luxury watches:
An Apple Watch Series 4 currently retails for prices starting at $399.
For comparison, The Luxe Watch 4 Classic starts at a base price of $28,995. At that price point, the watch comes with a leather strap.
The Lux Watch 4 Deluxe is lined with two rows of diamonds. It’ll run you $43,995 for the leather strap version.
With a bracelet instead of a leather strap, the price of the Lux Watch 4 Deluxe rises to $73,995.
The next tier, the Lux Watch 4 Omni, ranges in price from $68,995 to $279,995 — and it’s fully diamond encrusted.
Those numbers pale in comparison to the Haute Omni collection (not pictured), which, according to Bradley, is priced at $3.1 million.
Making the watch requires multiple teams across a variety of disciplines, including watch body, electronics, diamond selection, and testing.
By the time the watch arrives at its final destination, it will have passed through the hands of 32-34 people …
… and be the culmination of 25 to 80 labor hours.
So, how do these prices stack up against other luxury watches on the market? As Business Insider previously reported, an entry-level Rolex starts at $5,000 …
… but prices can reach up to the several millions. Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona sold for a whopping $17.8 million at auction in 2017, making it the most expensive watch ever sold at auction.
Meanwhile, the Récital 22 Grand Récitalf from Switzerland-based legacy watchmaker Bovet has a price point of $460,000 for a red gold watch and $500,000 for a platinum watch.
Made according to Mr. Pascal Raffy’s vision, The Récital 22 Grand Récital represents the final chapter of the celestial trilogy. With its unique combination of celestial complications, a flying tourbillon, and a retrograde perpetual calendar it is one of the most complicated and elaborate timepieces made by BOVET. ⠀ ⠀ Photo credit: @watchanish⠀ ⠀ #bovet #bovet1822 #recital #recital22 #pascalraffy #dimier #tourbillon #swissmade #trilogy #timepiece #craftsmanship #luxury #finewatches #watchmania #watchofinstagram #wristwatch #watchmaking #hautehorlogerie
For those looking for a spruced-up Apple watch without spending tens of thousands of dollars, the Hermès Apple watch collaboration may be a more viable option: Retail start at $1,399.
Source: Apple.com