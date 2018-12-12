19 timeless pieces of diamond jewelry to gift this year — for every budget

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Few gifts are as timeless as diamond jewelry. It’s something meant to be kept forever.

Startups like Mejuri, AUrate, and others make gifting luxury jewelry more accessible than ever. You can spend as little as $170 on high-quality gold and diamonds.

Below are 19 beautiful diamond gifts for every budget, from new companies to household names.

Diamonds are not a trend. Unlike many gifts that see their seasons of use and find their way to the donation pile, diamonds are meant to be kept forever. From one person to another, they’re a lasting symbol of sentimentality, reverence, and elegance.

And, thanks to the burgeoning jewelry startup market, gifting a meaningful luxury is no longer restricted to those who have thousands of dollars to spend, though the options for those who do are better than ever.

But before you buy, there are some tips to note: Necklaces and earrings a great gift, and especially so for newer relationships or those shoppers unsure about ring size. If you’re unclear on what her metal or color preference is, check what she wears every day or keeps in her jewelry box (most people stick to one metal family once they find what works with their skin tone). When in doubt, ask a mutual friend or customer service representative for help.

A diamond-encrusted letter charm

Pick the first letter of her name or something of special significance for a sweet, sentimental gift she’ll have forever. The charm necklaces are solid gold and encrusted in sparkling white diamonds, and can be worn at both her collarbones or chest. You can order it in yellow, rose, or white gold.

A delicate stacker ring

This stacker ring is the perfect foundational piece for a jewelry collection. It’s bright, refined, and elegant – and it can be worn all-day and both on its own or stacked for a customized look.

You can order it in yellow, rose, or white gold and either 14-karat ($240) or 18-karat ($320). You can also add a personalized engraving.

A tennis bracelet

The tennis bracelet is a classic, often expensive piece that can spend a while on the wish list before it’s ever bought or gifted. It’s a singular strand of diamonds that benefit by being more understated than a necklace or single-stone ring, and which will never go out of style.

You can order The Last Line’s tennis bracelet in 14-karat yellow, rose, or white gold. You can also opt for a tennis bracelet made from emeralds, blue sapphire, rubies, or a mix of stones for under $1,500.

A necklace with an arc of five diamonds

This necklace is dainty and unique, with five black diamonds strung in an arc along a fine, barely-there chain. You can also find it with white diamonds for $854.

An innovative drop earring

This is another highly contemporary – and relatively inexpensive – piece of diamond jewelry. The gold threads through a diamond button for an innovative twist, making this earring an elegant statement piece. The Greco Lariat earrings are sold individually and can be worn as a statement piece alone or paired for a more classic look.

A distinct, mixed shapes ring

This Mix Diamond Cuff Ring brings two distinct shapes together for a unique pairing – a modern baguette and brilliant-cut diamond. It’s eye-catching, modern, and inventive. Order it in yellow, white, or rose gold.

Diamond studs

These diamond studs can be ordered in a wide variety of carat weights. You can pay as little as $575 for .25 carat studs, or as much as $10,995 for 1.75 carats. Either way, she’ll likely wear these more than almost any other piece in her jewelry collection.

A band of emerald diamonds

The Emerald Tetrad Band is another good candidate for a bolder, but not quite in-your-face ring. Four vertically-set emerald diamonds are framed in 14-karat solid gold for durability. Order one in yellow, white, or rose gold.

A unique double baguette bracelet

This unique, textured Suzanne Kalan bracelet is made of a zigzag row of bright diamonds. It’s malleable to fit her wrist perfectly, and you can order one in both rose and yellow gold.

A diamond pendant necklace

AUrate’s medium diamond pendant necklace features a round brilliant-cut diamond, and is the smaller iteration of the startup’s $1,200 large version. It can be worn at two set lengths – her collarbone or her chest – and is made from ethical gold by conflict-free suppliers. AUrate estimates the same necklace would cost about $1,170 in traditional retail. You can order it in yellow, rose, or white gold. It’s $450 for 14-karat gold, and $580 for 18-karat gold.

A sparkly pave ring

The Team Ring is 14-karat solid gold and set with 15 diamonds to make for the daintiest statement piece you’ve ever seen. It can be worn on its own or stacked for a layered effect and will never go out of style. As always, Mejuri’s diamonds are ethically sourced.

A wrap necklace

This beautiful, intuitive necklace wraps around to find the perfect resting point on the neck, with a discreet clasp to keep the movement unbroken and a recycled diamond placed to guide the eye. It layers well or can be worn alone for an elegant effect.

Bar studs

These classic bar studs are handcrafted in 14-karat solid gold with four ethically sourced diamonds. They’re beautiful on their own or stacked with other jewelry if the wearer has multiple piercings. You also have the option of black or white diamonds.

A delicate triangle ring

Wwake’s inventive Three-Step Triangle Ring can be worn on its own or stacked for a customized look.

A unique four-step baguette ring

Wwake is NYC designer Wing Yau’s award-winning jewelry label, and this unique four-step baguette is a distinct nod to Yau’s background as a sculptor.

A beautiful crescent moon necklace

This crescent moon diamond necklace is made by a New York-based designer, Gillian Conroy, that uses conflict-free diamonds.

Graphically designed pearl and diamond earrings

AUrate’s pearl and diamond earrings may cost over $1,000, but they look far more expensive. The big 12mm pearls and 12 white diamonds are about as enduring of elements as you can get in jewelry, and the combination feels both classic and contemporary thanks to its graphic silhouette. You can also get them engraved with a personal message. The Proud Pearl earrings come in yellow, rose, and white gold in 14-karat and 18-karat ($1,500) and black diamonds.

A unique beaded diamond ring

This is another good example of a diamond that looks like it should be more expensive than it is; Mejuri estimates this would typically retail for $507 rather than $169. The diamond is surrounded by a four prong setting that helps catch the light, and the beaded band makes the ring feel unique and modern without displacing how classic it is. It also comes in gold.

A set of minimalist constellation rings

The constellation stack brings together two favorite Vrai and Oro diamond rings into a set to make a celestial pattern she can wear together, spaced apart, or on separate fingers. They’re available in yellow, white, and rose gold. Add gift wrapping for $5.

Vrai & Oro diamonds come from Diamond Foundry, which means they’re sustainably grown using solar technology in Silicon Valley. They’re 100% carbon neutral, traceable, and G-I color and SI+ quality.

A rose gold bow ring

This dainty ring is made from 18-karat rose gold and topped with a diamond-encrusted bow charm.

Understated diamond studs

Diamond studs are a classic piece of jewelry, and one she will never outgrow. Mejuri’s diamond studs are small and understated, so they’re especially easy to wear. Mini studs go well with anything and any occasion, and they can be worn with other jewelry or on their own. Get them in clear or black diamonds.

White gold huggies

White gold diamond huggies are one of the most versatile diamond earring gifts you can give, and the close-fitting silhouette makes the classic distinctly modern.

A drop statement earring

This simple, long chain of diamonds is elegant and versatile – earrings are sold individually, and one can be worn for a modern configuration, or in a pair for an elegant, classic effect.

A dainty open hoop

This tiny gold open hoop is the perfect understated gift, hugging the lobe and fitting snugly against the ear so it won’t fall out. It’s perfect to wear with everything from drinks with friends to the office.