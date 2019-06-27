11 ways Prince William and Prince Harry have kept Princess Diana’s memory alive

Princess Diana would’ve been 58 years old on July 1.

Despite her tragic death over 20 years ago in 1997, her sons Prince William and Harry continue to honor her legacy.

Both sons have incorporated tributes in their weddings.

Prince William and Kate Middleton named their daughter “Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.”

Prince William and Prince Harry were young when Princess Diana died in a car accident – 15 and 12 years old, respectively.

“I remember just feeling completely numb, disorientated, dizzy,” Prince William said in the BBC documentary “Diana, 7 Days That Shook the World.” “You feel very, very confused. And you keep asking yourself, ‘Why me?’ All the time, ‘Why? What have I done? Why? Why has this happened to us?'”

As they’ve grown up, gotten married, and stepped into their royal roles, Prince William and Prince Harry have continued their mother’s legacy and paid tribute to her at important moments in their lives.

Here are 11 ways they’ve kept Princess Diana’s memory alive.

Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with the same ring Prince Charles proposed to Princess Diana with.

caption Kate Middleton and Prince William announce their engagement in 2010. source Chris Jackson/Getty

The couple met as students at St Andrews University in Scotland.

Princess Diana picked the sapphire ring from a Garrard’s catalogue.

The ring is a 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds. The ring cost $38,000 when Princess Diana picked it out, according to The Daily Mail. Today, it’s priceless.

Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle with a ring containing two diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement in 2017. source Chris Jackson/Getty

It also contains a diamond from Botswana, where she and Prince Harry vacationed together.

The diamonds may have come from one of Princess Diana’s diamond brooches.

caption A close-up of Meghan Markle’s engagement ring. source Getty Images

A representative from Cleave and Company told INSIDER that the jewelry company is “greatly honoured to have been of service and we wish Prince Henry and his fiancé the very best” but declined to comment further about which piece of Princess Diana’s the diamonds came from.

Meghan Markle carried a bouquet of flowers that included forget-me-nots — Princess Diana’s favorite flower — when she married Prince Harry.

Markle held the bouquet as she walked down the aisle of St George’s Chapel.

Prince Harry picked the flowers himself from a private garden at Kensington Palace as a tribute to his mother on his wedding day.

“The couple specifically chose them to be included in Ms. Markle’s bouquet to honor the memory of the late Princess on this special day,” said a statement from Kensington Palace according to Town & Country.

Prince Harry was “keen to involve his mother’s family in his wedding,” according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Princess Diana’s family played a key role in the royal wedding.

Lady Jane Fellowes, Princess Diana’s older sister, gave a reading at their wedding ceremony, and all of Princess Diana’s siblings were invited.

Fellowes read an excerpt from The Song of Solomon.

Prince William also paid tribute to his mother at his royal wedding.

They tied the knot in 2011.

A hymn from Princess Diana’s funeral was sung at their wedding service.

“Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer” was sung at her funeral and at their wedding as a tribute to Prince William’s mother, according to Reuters.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recreated an iconic photo of Princess Diana.

caption Kate Middleton and Prince William in April 2016. source Pool/Getty Images

The couple took a photo on a bench in front of the Taj Mahal on the final day of their royal tour to India and Bhutan in 2016.

It was the same bench that Princess Diana sat on back in 1992.

caption Princess Diana in front of Taj Mahal. source Tim Graham/Contributor/Getty Images

The Cambridges’ senior advisor, Jason Knauf, said that Prince William felt “incredibly lucky to visit a place where his mother’s memory is kept alive by so many who travel there.”

The princes and Kate Middleton also visited a special memorial garden at Kensington Palace the day before the 20th anniversary of her death.

Middleton paid an additional tribute by wearing a dress that resembles one Princess Diana famously wore.

The garden had been one of Princess Diana’s favorite places in the palace.

caption A memorial plaque for Princess Diana. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The garden was dedicated to her memory in 2017, 20 years after her death.

Prince William and Kate Middleton named their daughter “Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.”

All of their children’s names have special significance.

People think Princess Charlotte looks like a young Princess Diana.

The resemblance is uncanny.

Prince William talks about “Granny Diana” when putting Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to bed.

caption Princess Charlotte and Prince George leave with their father after Prince Louis’ birth. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Prince William said in the HBO documentary “Diana, Our Mother” that it’s important to him for his kids to know that there are two grandmothers.

Prince William imagines that she would be a “nightmare grandmother.”

“Our mother was a total kid through and through,” Prince Harry said in the documentary. “[…] One of her mottos to me was ‘you can be as naughty as you want, just don’t get caught.'”

Prince William and Kate Middleton have asked Princess Diana’s friends and relatives to be godparents to their children.

Godparents are announced at the christening service.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte both have godparents with connections to Princess Diana.

caption Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2015. source REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters

Prince George’s godparents include Earl Grosvenor, son of Princess Diana’s friend the Duchess of Westminster, and Julia Samuel, a close friend of Princess Diana’s and founding patron of Child Bereavement UK, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Princess Diana’s niece Cynthia Jane Fellowes is one of Princess Charlotte’s godparents.

Both princes have continued their mother’s charity work as patrons of multiple organizations.

caption Prince William and Prince Harry met children as they attend the World Mental Health Day celebration with Heads Together in 2016 in London. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spearheaded Heads Together, a campaign aimed to raise awareness on mental health. The “Fab Four” recently launched a 24/7 hotline, Shout, which will support those “who need advice in a tough moment.”

They’ve continued to bring attention to homelessness, HIV, and mental health — issues that Princess Diana spoke out about as well.

Kensington Palace confirmed this month that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be establishing their own foundation, but will continue to work on joint projects like Heads Together. Overall, their mother would be proud.