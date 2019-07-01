Diaper cream from Malaysia with potent ingredients gives Singapore infant Cushing’s syndrome

These creams marketed as diaper and eczema remedies were found to contain potent ingredients including antibiotics and antifungal medicines. Health Sciences Authority

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) is warning members of the public against purchasing four skin creams that contain undeclared potent ingredients – one of which caused an infant to be hospitalised and diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome.

According to the HSA’s advisory on July 1, the four skin creams are:

An unlabelled diaper cream supplied by a traditional practitioner in Malaysia ‘D’ Splendid Kidzema Cream’ ‘CLAIR DE LUNE P. Tuberose Day Cream’ ‘CLAIR DE LUNE S. Involcurata Night Cream

D’Splendid Kidzema Cream, CLAIR DE LUNE P. Tuberose Day Cream and CLAIR DE LUNE S.Involcurata Night Cream are marketed as eczema-relief creams.

Suspicions about the products were raised after consumers experienced “rapid relief” from their conditions but a worsening when they stopped using them, the HSA said.

The authority noted that the creams were tested positive for potent medicinal ingredients which include steroids, antibiotics and antifungals

The unlabelled diaper cream product, which caused the infant – who was less than a year old – to develop Cushing’s syndrome, was tested to contain betamethasone valerate (a potent steroid) and clotrimazole (an antifungal medicine).

The steroid caused her to suffer symptoms such as an abnormally plump “moon-face”, “buffalo-hump” on her back due to fat accumulation, excessive bodily hair growth and thinning skin. It also resulted in her getting recurrent infections as her immune system was suppressed and caused poor developmental growth.

The infant has since been discharged from hospital and currently undergoing outpatient treatment, HSA said.

In a separate case, a mother who bought D’Splendid Kidzema Cream for her child’s eczema observed recovery after two applications of the cream but noticed that the skin condition worsened three days after she stopped using the product.

The HSA said the cream was sold by a company called D’Splendid on its website, sales booths and other retail outlets, adding that the product was labelled as being able to “relieve skin rashes, eczema, haemorrhoids and mosquito bites for babies and children up to 14 years old”.

The red-flagged item was tested by the authority and found to contain the antibiotic ciprofloxacin and antifungal medicine terbinafine, which the HSA said should not be used in children below 12 years old.

It also said that ciprofloxacin is a medicine that can only be obtained via prescription and should only be used under medical supervision.

“Inappropriate use of antibiotics and antifungals can lead to decreased effectiveness for future infections,” it said.

The HSA has since ordered the company to cease sales of D’Splendid Kidzema Cream and recall the product from retail outlets.

CLAIR DE LUNE P. Tuberose Day Cream and CLAIR DE LUNE S. Involcurata, according to the HSA, are cosmetic products that were sold on e-commerce and social media platforms. The former was promoted as “anti-allergic” and able to reduce acne and eczema while stimulating metabolism of skin, whereas the latter claimed to have “anti-bacterial” and “anti-inflammatory” properties.

It was reported that a consumer who used the products had her eczema flared when she stopped using them.

The authority said the creams were tainted with multiple potent ingredients such as a antibiotics and antifungal medicines. The day cream had an added steroid while the night cream contained an antihistamine.

It noted that usage of the creams could potentially lead to adverse effects including thinning of the skin from prolonged steroid use as well as skin rash and irritation.

The products were claimed to have “all-natural plant-based ingredients” with “zero chemicals” but these were found by the HSA to be false and misleading.

The authority has directed website administrators of local e-commerce platforms to remove postings for the creams.

The HSA said in its advisory that consumers should seek medical help as soon as possible if they or their children are using the affected products, as stopping application of the creams could lead to worsening of their condition.

Consumers should also not use unlabelled products purchased from unfamiliar overseas sources, unknown or dubious websites or from persons posting offers on online platforms.

It is illegal to sell and supply adulterated products that contain undeclared potent medicinal ingredients and suppliers of such products are liable to prosecution. If convicted, perpetrators may be imprisoned for a maximum of three years and/or fined up to S$100,000 (US$73,800), the HSA said.

