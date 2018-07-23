Dick Cheney signed a ‘waterboard kit’ on the latest episode of Sacha Baron Cohen’s TV show, and it was sold on eBay

caption “Who Is America?” source Showtime

Sacha Baron Cohen had former vice president Dick Cheney sign a “waterboard kit” on his Showtime series, “Who Is America?” on Sunday.

The signed water jug was briefly available for sale on eBay following the show, and bids for it reportedly reached as high as $3,801, with all proceeds going to Amnesty International.

The former vice president Dick Cheney appeared in an interview on Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series, “Who Is America?,” on Sunday.

At the end of the segment, Cohen’s character, an Israeli “anti-terror expert,” asked Cheney to sign a “waterboard kit” that consisted of a single plastic water jug, and that jug was briefly available for sale on eBay following the show on Sunday.

“Well, that’s a first. That’s the first time I’ve ever signed a water bottle used for waterboarding. Very valuable,” Cheney said on the show after signing the kit.

The eBay page for the waterboard kit contained the following description, according to Deadline:

“Boker Tov, my name Colonel Erran Morad.

Here is a rare opportunity to own a WATER BOARD BOTTLE SIGNED BY the Godfather of the sport – American war hero and all-round mensch, VICE-PRESIDENT DICK CHENEY

Unlike the cheap domestic water board kits you can buy on Amazon, this is a professional grade piece of military hardware. Fully functioning, it have seen many hours active use by me, both on the frontline of the War on Terror and also in my own home, where it has proved very effective at keeping my son, Eyal, in line. Indeed, if you too live in a bungalow, water boarding is a great alternative to the ‘naughty step’.

The bottle is made from Military Grade High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), meaning that as well as Water Boarding, it can also be used to Dr. Pepper Board, Clorox Board or even Urine Board potential terrorists or annoying neighbors.”

Yahoo News notes that bids for the jug went as high as $3,801 before it was sold, with all proceeds going to Amnesty International.

