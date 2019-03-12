Dick’s Sporting Goods will stop selling guns in 100 more stores after a successful 10-store test

caption Dick’s Sporting Goods is removing guns from more stores. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced it is expanding its ban on gun sales, from 10 stores to more than 125.

The 10-store test was first revealed by CEO Ed Stack at the end of 2018.

Stack had announced that Dick’s would be taking a look at its gun sale policies in the wake of the Parkland shooting, which left 17 dead.

CEO Ed Stack announced in an earnings call on Tuesday that the chain is expanding its program banning the sale of guns and hunting equipment, from 10 locations to more than 125. He said the stores included in the initial test saw increased sales and higher margins as they allocated the space previously taken up by guns to other merchandise.

“The 10 stores were very positive,” Stack said. “This is about having productive space.”

The 10-store pilot test was first announced by Stack in an earnings call at the end of 2018. If the trend continues positively as Dick’s removes guns from more stores, the company will likely remove guns and hunting equipment from even more locations, Stack said.

Stack noted that sales for the hunting category fluctuates based on the region, and it makes sense to pick and choose which stores will have hunting equipment.

“There’s some places where the hunt business is good, some places where it’s not good,” Stack said.

Stack seemed less certain about future plans for Dick’s hunting-focused stores, known as Field and Stream.

“We’re not sure exactly what we’re gonna do with them,” he said, but added that they were not a drain on the rest of the company, despite forecasting a continued downtrend in the hunting category at large.

Stack also noted that Dick’s would not be opening any more Field and Stream stores in addition to the 35 currently operating.

Stack had announced that Dick’s would be taking a look at its gun sale policies in the wake of the Parkland shooting, which left 17 dead. It was later revealed a gun that that the suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz owned – but not used – was purchased from Dick’s.

Stack announced in February 2018 that Dick’s would no longer sell assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines, nor would it sell any firearm to anyone under the age of 21.