Diddy has spoken about his ex Kim Porter’s last words to him before she died: ‘Puffy, take care of my babies’

caption Kim Porter, P Diddy and their twin daughters in 2007. source Mat Szwajkos / Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs has opened up about his ex Kim Porter’s death to Essence Magazine.

He said her death hit him hard, and there was “screaming and crying,” but he jumped into action quickly to make sure their children didn’t read about it on social media.

He also remembered her last words where she said “Puffy, take care of my babies,” which helped him in the moment.

It’s also helped him be closer to his family, he said.

Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared on the front cover of May’s Essence magazine with his six children, and inside he opened up about his ex Kim Porter’s death.

Porter died six months ago at the age of 47 from lobar pneumonia. The pair dated on and off for over a decade, and had three children together – Christian, now 21, and twins Jessie James and D’Lila, now 12. Porter also had a son from a previous relationship called Quincy, now 27, who Combs helped raise too.

Combs revealed to Essence Porter’s last words, and how her passing helped him become more involved with his family.

He said a few days before she died, she had the flu and wasn’t feeling well so she sent the kids to his house.

“One night I was checking on her, and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies,'” Combs said. “She actually said that to me before she died.”

When he got the news, Combs said there was “screaming and crying,” but he quickly remembered Porter’s words, and he “jumped into mommy mode.”

“I sent people in every direction to try to make sure the kids would not hear about it on social media or the news,” he said. “I had to get to the girls’ school and find Quincy, who was on set in Atlanta. Christian was on a plane, and I had his phone disconnected so he wouldn’t read it in the air.”

Combs told Essence the day Porter died turned his world upside down, and it impacted so many people.

“It’s a testament to who Kim was, how she touched people, the grace and poise she had, the way she changed a room as soon as she entered,” he said. “She was unforgettable.”

He also admitted he was a “part-time father” before she passed away, and there were “countless times” he chose work over something else.

“But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody’s all right, like she would do,” he said. “I’m just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life.”

Combs and Porter broke up for the final time in 2007, but they remained close and co-parented their children.

“We’re committed to our children even if we couldn’t commit to each other,” Porter told Essence at the time.

In March, Combs shared a photo to his Instagram page as a tribute to Porter, where he wrote about her flying to see him on the set of “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down.”

“She took like a 12 hour flight to LA and 3 hour ride to the desert. With no complaints,” he wrote in the caption. “Was always ride or die. From day 1!”

He said they were like Bonnie and Clyde, and the photo was the first time he told her he loved her.

“Miss you BONNIE and will forever,” he wrote. “Maaaaan life is beautiful to have had these experiences. Love you baby.”