An MLS player was ejected for flicking an opponent’s ear and the resulting video is both awesome and sad

Diego Chará was given a red card during the Portland Timbers’ loss to LAFC on Sunday.

Chará, who had already received a yellow card in the first half, flicked Diego Rossi’s ear right in front of the referee.

While the grade-school antics of Chará are worth admonishing, Rossi also unleashed a world-class dive after the slight.

LAFC defeated the Portland Timbers on Sunday, 4-1, but all anybody wants to talk about is the behavior of two players that led to one ejection and a replay video that is both hilarious and sad.

Timbers defender Diego Chará was already on a yellow card in the 72nd minute when Diego Rossi of LAFC appeared to take exception to a late challenge. When the two players started running upfield again, Rossi fell to the ground, the referee gave Chará his second yellow and an early trip to the showers.

It wasn’t until FS1 showed the replays that we learned just what led to the red card for Chará, and both players come out looking terrible.

Chará actually flicked Rossi’s ear in a way most of us haven’t seen since grade school. But as if that wasn’t bad enough, Rossi’s world-class dive is only going to serve as a reminder for soccer haters that sport is not always so beautiful.

Behold, the majesty:

There is so much to love – and hate – about this video, including Chará’s look of disgust back to the ref as if he had not done anything wrong. But unfortunately for the sport, the worst part may just be the realization that Rossi might not get the call if he had not flopped.