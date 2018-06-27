Diego Maradona was so engrossed with the Argentina game he apparently suffered a decompensation in his neck – and his post-win celebrations didn’t cover him in glory either

Diego Maradona is once again in the headlines for his actions, both thrilling and offensive. Reuters

Years after his playing career drew to a close, Diego Maradona is still very much a livewire whenever he is near a football.

Before Argentina’s crucial game against Nigeria on Wednesday (June 26), in which they ultimately won through a last-gasp volley by Marcos Rojo, the former national team coach was seen prancing up and down, showing signs of the crazy Maradona we all know and love.

Things got a tad out of hand after Argentina scored the winner. He turned to the Nigerian fans, screamed a Spanish obscenity and made an obscene gesture with his hand. Did we also mention the crazy eyes:

What? Maradona give middle finger then… pic.twitter.com/IqWsJsK7oD — Syed Muhammad Khairi (@smkhairi87) June 26, 2018

It was not long before things took a turn for the man who has the most famous Hand in footballing history. Maradona must have celebrated so hard that he needed medical attention:

There were reports that he was suffering from low blood pressure and that he was due to be sent to the hospital, but according to the man himself, all that was untrue.

He wrote on his Facebook page that he is now “fine” and the 57-year-old also went on to explain that his neck “hurt a lot”, and as a result he had suffered a decompensation.

Doctors has also apparently told him to go and rest before the second half, but of course, he stayed until the game had ended as Argentina were “risking it all”.

With Argentina now in the knockout stages, expect to see more antics from “The Golden Boy” in the coming days.