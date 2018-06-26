Diego Maradona was living his best life before Argentina’s must-win World Cup match

caption Diego Maradona celebrating Diego Maradona before a crucial World Cup match. source Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona was engaging in some ridiculous, must-see behavior during the build-up to Argentina’s crucial World Cup match against Nigeria.

Maradona could be seen dancing, yelling, and waving banners with his own image on it.

Maradona’s antics have alread spawned memes.

Argentina has had a disastrous start to the World Cup, and went into Tuesday’s match against Nigeria needing a win in order to qualify for the knockout round. But former Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona certainly did not seem too fazed by the situation.

Prior to the match, cameras caught Maradona doing everything from dancing to attempting to fly.

Maradona doesn't seem nervous about this upcoming match ???? pic.twitter.com/0NRV4ZTsyi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

caption Maradona celebrating with fans. source Julian Finney/Getty Images

Naturally, the internet had plenty to say about Maradona’s pose.

May you have friends like Maradona who hold your gut when you're being self-indulgent so you don't fall over pic.twitter.com/uDy8EkxBXS — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) June 26, 2018

"so what do you do?"

"i provide security for Maradona."

"oh, like, you're his bodyguard?"

"Not quite…" pic.twitter.com/mHiTP3h4Xh — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 26, 2018

Who did it better? pic.twitter.com/LIrHQrzfIb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

When Messi scored his first goal of the tournament, our guy was thrilled.

Argentina fans rn pic.twitter.com/8rJ2ZfNKlU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

That doesn’t mean Maradona hasn’t at times gotten caught up in the emotions of this World Cup.

