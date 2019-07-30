2 Wisconsin brothers visited a remote, 74-acre Missouri farm for a business deal. They’ve been missing over a week and police just arrested the farmer.

caption Justin and Nick Diemel, two Wisconsin brothers, have been missing since July 21, 2019. source Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

Two Wisconsin brothers visited a Missouri farm for a business deal on July 21. They haven’t been seen since.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish told reporters Monday that the missing persons inquiry turned into a death investigation when they discovered the brothers’ rental truck abandoned in a commuter lot.

Fish said authorities have arrested the man who owns the farm the brothers were visiting, and suspect him of tampering with their vehicle. He has not been charged with a crime.

Two Wisconsin brothers are presumed dead after going missing last week when they traveled to a Missouri farm for a business deal, authorities said Monday.

Justin Diemel, 24, and Nicholas Diemel, 35, were last seen on Sunday, July 21.

Fish said the brothers traveled to the 74-acre farm in Braymer, Missouri, for a business deal involving a cattle sale. That's where they vanished, and no trace of them had emerged until authorities found their truck.

Justin Diemel, 24, and Nicholas Diemel, 35, were last seen on Sunday, July 21.

Fish said the brothers traveled to the 74-acre farm in Braymer, Missouri, for a business deal involving a cattle sale. That’s where they vanished, and no trace of them had emerged until authorities found their truck.

Fox 4 Kansas City reported that the Diemels dealt often with farmers in multiple states to raise and feed cattle for them.

“We do know that our two victims arrived there, the two missing brothers arrived at the farm,” Fish said. “During that transaction, we don’t know what all occurred yet.”

Fish said authorities have arrested the farmer who owns the land the two brothers were visiting, Garland Nelson, and they suspect him of tampering with the brothers’ truck.

He added that Nelson has been cooperating with authorities for the “tampered part” of the investigation.

Fish told reporters that the business deal between Nelson and the Diemels had been ongoing for a few months.

He added that he expects the investigation to “take some time,” and that heavy rains in recent days have complicated their efforts to recover evidence.

“Trying to obtain any kind of evidence, you’re at the mercy of nature,” Fish said.