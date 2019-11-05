We asked 17 dietitians what foods they’d take to a desert island, and chocolate was the clear favorite

Insider asked 17 dietitians or dietitians-in-training what three foods they’d bring with them to a desert island.

While some considered factors like nutrient intake and variety, most simply picked foods they like.

Chocolate, avocados, and nut butters were especially popular choices.

Here’s what each dietitian said.

Bread, peanut butter, jelly

caption There’s a reason this meal is a staple in American households. source Shutterstock

Joan Salge Blake, a registered dietitian and clinical professor at Boston University who hosts the podcast “Spot On,” didn’t only think about what foods would provide nutrients, but also which ones would go together.

Ingredients for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich were the obvious choice.

“The meal provides protein, carbs, and fat,” she said. “I could survive forever on this meal. Most American children do.”

Black beans, mangoes, fish

caption Beans are affordable, filling, and nutrient-rich. source iStock

Tamara Duker Freuman, a New York City-based registered dietitian and author of “The Bloated Belly Whisperer,” chose black beans because they “cover a wide swath” of nutrient needs, including protein, carbs, and fiber.

Mangos, meanwhile, provide vitamins A and C, and fish adds protein and healthy omega-3 fats.

Water, avocado, chocolate

caption Dark chocolate was a favorite among dietitians, who laud its taste and potential health benefits. source Shutterstock

Gabriela Cohen, a dietetics graduate student at Simmons University in Boston, didn’t want to rely on sea water to hydrate.

Avocados provide loads of healthy fats and can keep hungry islanders satisfied, while chocolate is just something that’s hard to live without. Plus, the dark variety seems to have health benefits, including potentially reducing the risk of heart disease.

Bread, nuts and seeds, avocado

caption Nuts and seeds are great sources of plant-based protein. source Shutterstock

Dietitian Amy Kimberlain, a certified diabetes educator at Baptist Health South Florida and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, admitted her choice of a carb, protein, and healthy fat was “a total dietitian move.”

Popcorn, chocolate, avocado

caption Popcorn is inherently healthy, but can be made less so depending on its toppings. source Shutterstock

Daniela Nessim, a graduate student in dietetics at Florida International University, added popcorn to her list.

Despite its reputation as a butter-loaded movie theater indulgence, the whole-grain snack can deliver loads of nutrients, including fiber, manganese, and B vitamins. Like many of her colleagues, she wanted to bring avocados and chocolate, too.

Cheese, raspberries, hummus

caption Hummus is a Mediterranean diet staple. source JOSEPH EID/AFP/Getty Images

Laura Griffin, a registered dietitian in Michigan, didn’t worry about refrigeration options on the island.

Her sweet-and-salty choices included hummus, a plant-based and spreadable protein source, and raspberries, which pack loads of nutrients into a low-calorie snack, cereal topping, or dessert.

Chocolate, pizza, fruit cup

caption Depending on your toppings, pizza can provide some or many nutrients. source mmkarabella/Shutterstock

While Natalie Snyder, a registered dietitian in Pennsylvania, chose pizza simply because she like it, there may also be health-related reasons to go for a slice.

An average piece of pie has 12 grams of protein and can help you absorb lycopene, an antioxidant that may lower blood pressure rates, Chelsey Amer, a registered dietitian, previously told Insider.

How it’s topped also matters. Fresh vegetables are one of the healthiest pizza toppings, Amer said.

Prunes, dark chocolate, mangoes

caption Prunes are a great pick for gut health. source Wikimedia Commons

Megan Luybli, a second-year nutrition grad student at West Chester University of Pennsylvania, was unique in her prune pick, which is a nutritional powerhouse.

Prunes are high in (natural) sugars, but they’re also high in fiber, which gives them their well-earned reputation as good for regularity. Prunes also have plenty of potassium, vitamin K, and other vitamins and minerals.

Red wine, pizza, apples

caption Red wine’s antioxidants make it one of the better booze choices for the health-conscious. source Nikuwka/Shutterstock

Ginger Hultin, a Seattle-based registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, likely selected red wine because she enjoys it, but any drink in moderation is linked to health benefits including a longer life, a lower risk of heart disease, and better mental health.

Walnuts, feta cheese, crackers

Yasi Ansari, assistant director of performance nutrition at the University of California and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, chose a trio with a heavy Mediterranean diet influence.

The non-restrictive, balanced eating pattern includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, seafood, healthy fats like olives, and even some red wine. It may help with weight loss, heart health, and diabetes prevention.

Peanut butter, coffee, saltines

caption To survive on a desert island, you have to be awake. source Shutterstock

Meghan Schmuck, an undergrad studying nutrition at the University of Arkansas, prioritized wakefulness.

Coffee has been linked to a wide variety of health benefits, including supporting your heart, liver, and even longevity.

Popcorn, cookies, carrots

caption A satisfying dessert, no matter its nutrient content or lack thereof, can boost happiness. source Shutterstock

Megan Radamaker, a registered dietitian in Macomb, Michigan, chose one sweet, one salty, and one especially healthy option.

While cookies may seem like an usual choice for a nutrition professional, giving yourself unconditional permission to eat all foods, even “bad ones,” can benefit your overall well-being.

Raspberries, tacos, dark chocolate

caption Tacos can be a vehicle for all sorts of healthy, or unhealthy, ingredients. source Jeff Greenberg / Contributor/Getty

Tacos are a staple in Immaculata University student Victoria Wesler’s diet, and she didn’t want to give them up on her theoretical island.

Filled with fish, avocado, and beans, tacos can be well-balanced and nutrient-rich. Stuffed with sour cream and processed cheese and meats, they allow plenty of room for nutritional error.

Almonds, pasta, salad

caption Dietitians like pasta, too. source gbh007/ iStock

New York City registered dietitian Bonnie Taub Dix, creator of BetterThanDieting.com and author of “Read It Before You Eat It: Taking You from Label to Table,” told Insider she “snuck in the salad because it would be hard to choose just one veggie.”

While carb-heavy pasta is often demonized among the health conscious, research shows it can be healthy and may even help you lose weight if eaten three times a week.

Granola bars, apples, pizza

caption Look for granola bars with few added sugars. source HandmadePictures/Shutterstock

Justin Penalver, a master’s student in dietetics at Immaculata University in Pennsylvania, opted for granola bars.

While they vary widely in sugar and nutrient content, some provide a healthy amount of fiber, protein, and carbohydrates.

Avocados, eggs, sprouted grain bread

caption Miss USA Cheslie Kryst credits her healthy diet to avocado toast. source Ekaterina Markelova/Shutterstock

Malina Malkani, the New York City-based creator of the Wholitarian Lifestyle and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, picked a deconstructed egg-topped avocado toast for her desert island foods.

Together, they create “one of my girls’ favorite balanced meals,” she said.

Beans, peanuts, dried fruits

Sharon Palmer, aka “The Plant-Powered Dietitian, was especially thoughtful about her picks. The beans, she said “are so rich in essential nutrients, including protein and slow-digesting carbs.”

The peanuts have loads of protein, healthy fats, and fiber. And, dried fruits are “long-lasting and durable” to withstand the elements. Plus, fruit – dried or fresh – is “packed with antioxidant compounds and energy,” Palmer said.