The home and away locker rooms at the UEFA Champions League final are an ‘expectation vs. reality’ meme brought to life

caption The UEFA Champions League trophy. source Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC compete in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

Tottenham is the designated home team for a match that will take place in Madrid, Spain.

But security reasons mean Spurs must move into the away locker room.

There is a massive difference in quality in the home and away locker rooms at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

It is an “expectation versus reality” meme come to life.

Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur will battle for the UEFA Champions League trophy this weekend.

Both teams are already in Spain where key players like Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane are going through their stretch routines, completing running drills, and engaging in training ground matches as they prepare for the final.

They’ll have social media commitments, will speak to the press, and do their best to rest and sleep on Friday night, ahead of the biggest club game of their lives the next day.

They’ll turn up to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Saturday and try to calm their nerves as they walk into the locker rooms for the very first time.

Liverpool will get dressed and motivate themselves in the “home” locker room:

caption The home locker room. source Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

While Tottenham prepare in the “away” locker room:

caption The away locker room. source Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

In a cruel twist of fate, it should have been Tottenham in the nicer room.

Even though the match will be played in Spain, Tottenham is considered the home team for draw purposes. It is a Tottenham Hotspur versus Liverpool FC match, not Liverpool FC versus Tottenham Hotspur.

But security reasons caused UEFA to reposition Spurs into the away locker room and usher Liverpool into the home room, Sky Sports reported earlier this month.

This is because the away dressing room is nearer to the north side of the stadium, which is where Tottenham’s travelling fans have been allocated tickets.

Liverpool, in contrast, will have supporters in the south side.

Ultimately, once the teams make their way through the tunnel and onto the pitch itself, there is only one view that matters.

source Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

The match kicks off 8 p.m. BST which means a 3 p.m. ET start.