Here are all the differences between the Tesla Model S and Model 3

Tesla sells two sedans, the Model S and the Model 3.

The Model S is a more luxurious mid-size four door that can almost stretch to full-size duty.

The Model 3 is a compact four-door that takes a more minimalist approach than the Model 3.

Since 2017, Tesla has officially been selling two sedans, the Model S and the Model 3. Both are fully electric, but with the arrival of the base, $35,000 Model 3, there’s now a wide price difference between the cheapest Tesla four-door and the most expensive Model S, when can cost over $100,000, depending on configuration.

What, you might wonder, do you get for your money with each car?

Glad you asked. I’ve provided a simple breakdown. The bottom line is that you currently have more options with the Model 3, but the Model S is more premium and serves up better performance – if you pay extra for it. Otherwise, although the cars are in different segments, they have a lot in common.

The Model S is Tesla’s oldest vehicle now in production. The mid-size sedan arrived in 2012 and has been updated and reconfigured numerous times, but the average price is around $100,000.

Currently, Tesla sells three versions of the Model S, each with a “dual motor” all-wheel-drive configuration.

The Standard Range is $79,000 to start, with a 270-mile range and a 0-60mph time of 4.2 seconds.

The Long Range is $83,000, with a 335-miles range and a 0-60mph time of 4.1 seconds.

The Performance is $99,000, with a 315-mile range and a 0-60 time of 3 seconds.

(These prices are all before tax credits and fuel savings.)

Adding Ludicrous Mode to the Performance trim for $15,000 takes the 0-60mph time down to 2.4 seconds. That’s supercar fast.

Model S owners used to be able to use the company’s network of almost 1,500 Supercharger locations to recharge for free. Now, new Model S owners have to pay; the rate is $0.28 per kilowatt hour. The Model S can also recharge at slower Level 2 partner sites, at home using a Level 2 system, or with a regular wall outlet to “trickle” charge or top off.

The Model S interior comes in basic black standard, regardless of trim. A few different interior options are on offer, for an extra $1,500. Exterior colors that aren’t black also add $1,000, on up to “red multi-coat,” which is $2,500.

The Model S has a traditional, albeit digital, instrument cluster for the driver. The steering wheel is heated, and the front seats are heated and cooled.

The Model S is equipped with a large, 17-inch portrait central touchscreen that controls climate and infotainment, as well as many vehicle settings. The screen is angled slightly toward the driver.

The Model S key fob is a sleek little guy that resembles the car. You can also use the Tesla app to control some features, monitor charging, and check on the Model S’s vital signs.

You have almost 63 cubic feet of total cargo capacity with the Model S, if you drop the rear seats to expand the hatch and make use of the front trunk, or “frunk.” The Model S can beat some SUVs for hauling capability.

The Model S has ample space in the back seat for three kids, and two adults would be relatively comfortable.

The Model S can be had with Autopilot, Tesla’s semi-self-driving system. The basic driver-assist system is $3,000 on order, $4,000 post-delivery. Adding full self-driving is $5,000 on order, $7,000 post-delivery.

The Model 3 is Tesla newest vehicle. The compact sedan launched in mid-2017. Initially, only “premium,” long-range versions were made, but a pricey Performance trim followed, and most recently a $35,000 base car arrived.

Tesla currently sells two versions of the Model 3: single-motor rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive.

The RWD Standard range is $35,000, with 220 miles of range and a 0-60mph time of 5.6 seconds.

The RWD Standard Range Plus with partial premium interior is $37,000, with 240 miles of range and a o-60mph time of 5.3 seconds.

The RWD Mid Range premium interior is $40,000, with 264 miles of range and a 0-60mph time of 5.2 seconds.

The RWD Long Range premium interior is $43,000, with 325 miles of range and 0-60mph time of 5 seconds.

The AWD Long Range premium interior is $47,000, with 310 miles of range and a 0-60mph time of 4.5 seconds.

And the AWD Performance premium interior is $58,000, with 310 miles of range and a 0-60mph time of 3.2 seconds.

There is no Ludicrous Model for the Model 3 Performance.

The Model 3 is subject to the same charging protocols and costs as the Model 3, although the Model 3 uses a different battery architecture.

The Model 3’s interior is far more minimalist than the Model S’s. Exterior paint pricing is the same as the Model S.

The central landscape touchscreen controls infotainment, most vehicle functions, and displays speed.

The Model 3 does away with the key fob. Instead, there’s a credit-car-size valet/backup key …

… But the car’s real key is the smartphone app.

The Model 3 offers much less cargo space than the Model S — just 15 cubic feet between the trunk and frunk. But that’s still plenty for everything but full-family road trips over long weekends.

With the Model, you get a smaller back seats, but a showstopping panoramic glass roof that runs from the windshield to the rear hatch.

The Model 3 can also be had with Autopilot, Tesla’s semi-self-driving system. The basic driver-assist system is $3,000 on order, $4,000 post-delivery. Adding full self-driving is $5,000 on order, $7,000 post-delivery.

Both the Model S and Model 3 have Navigate on Autopilot available with the full self-driving package. Tesla says that it enables “automatic driving from highway on-ramp to off-ramp including interchanges and overtaking slower cars.”