Different countries have their own versions of ‘Love Actually’ — here are the festive films of choice from around the world

caption “Love Actually” is a firm favourite. source Universal Pictures

Different countries have different favourite Christmas films.

Here are five festive favourites from around the world.

There’s nothing like sitting down in front of your favourite festive film at Christmas time. People may disagree about what the ultimate Christmas film is, but in the UK, “Love Actually” is often hailed as one of the top ones.

Around the world, people have different cult classics they like to settle down with. Language experts at Babbel came up with a list of five foreign holiday films you could try out this year.

Whether you’re into romantic comedies or historical dramas, there’s something for everyone, they say.

Eastern Europe — Tři Oříšky pro Popelku (Three Wishes for Cinderella)

caption Tři Oříšky pro Popelku. source Nipo TV / YouTube

According to Babbel’s experts, this film is like Cinderella, but better. The film was originally released in both Czech and German – “Drei Haselnüsse für Aschenbrödel” – in 1973, and has become a seasonal tradition in Eastern Europe. It’s broadcast every Christmas Eve in Norway, Switzerland, Germany, Russia, Poland, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Czechia.

The storyline is the same as Disney’s “Cinderella” you may be familiar with, except instead of a Fairy Godmother, three hazelnuts grant Cinderella’s wishes.

Germany — Alles ist Liebe (All is Love)

caption Alles ist Liebe. source Universal Pictures Germany / YouTube

“Alles ist Liebe” is Europe’s response to Love Actually. It’s the story of ten men and women in Frankfurt whose stories intersect during the Christmas season. It was released in 2014, seven years after “Alles is Liefde,” which is a Dutch reinterpretation of Love Actually. Babbel’s experts say you could argue Love Actually created its own genre of international film.

France — Joyeux Noël (Merry Christmas)

caption Joyeux Noël. source YouTube

This film is famous for the scene where Wilhelm, the German Crown Prince, sent an opera singer to the front lines and brought WW1 to a standstill on 25th December 1914. It follows the lives of six soldiers on various sides of the war, and highlights the inhumanity of battle. It was nominated for best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards.

Germany — Der 90. Geburtstag (Dinner for One)

source YouTube

“Dinner for One” is a hidden classic in British film circles, but is broadcast across numerous German TV channels in the New Year. The story follows the birthday of an upper-class English woman, whose friends have all passed away. Over the course of the evening, and with many drinks, her butler takes on the persona of the former guests around the table. Hilarity ensues.

Italy — Vacanze di Natale (Christmas Vacation)

caption Vacanze di Natale. source YouTube

This 80s Italian film follows two families, one “refined,” and the other “vulgar.” They run into each other again and again over their Christmas vacations, resulting in a romantic plotline and lots of skiing action shots.