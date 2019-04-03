21 unconventional Oreo flavors that take the classic cookie to the next level

caption There have been tons of varieties of Oreo. source ROBYN BECK / Contributor/Getty Images

There have been many flavors of Oreos over the years.

Some stuck around while others were only limited edition.

Flavors include red velvet, peanut butter, and lemon.

Oreo, “milk’s favorite cookie,” has been around since 1912, and in its 107-year history it has released a number of permanent and limited-edition flavors.

Here’s a look at some of the most memorable throughout the years, including ones you can find on the shelves now.

Birthday Cake Oreo was launched to celebrate the cookie’s 100-year anniversary.

In 2012, Oreo released Birthday Cake Oreo (with birthday cake-flavored creme dotted with colors to resemble sprinkles) as a limited-time item. Due to its popularity, the brand kept it on as a permanent flavor.

Carrot Cake Oreos hit shelves earlier this year, just in time for spring.

Eagle-eyed shoppers spotted this limited-time flavor as early as January. This cookie is made with cream cheese frosting-flavored creme, sandwiched between two carrot cake-flavored cookies.

Lemon Oreos are filled with naturally-flavored lemon creme.

Serious Eats tasted Lemon Oreos and likened the flavor of the vanilla cookies to Vienna Fingers and found the filling to be “bright and tangy.” While these cookies didn’t top our list, they’re a favorite for many Oreo fans.

Red Velvet Oreos are a dessert-inspired twist on the classic cookie.

Like the Carrot Cake Oreos, these cookies feature a cream cheese-flavored filling but instead of carrot-cake flavored cookies, they’re red velvet wafers. In our taste test, we found that the cookies (sans filling) tasted no different from the chocolate cookies in classic Oreos.

Hot and Spicy Cinnamon Oreos have a kick.

These flavorful treats have a bright-red filling and have been a hit with consumers.

Cinnamon Bun Oreos have cinnamon-flavored cookies.

Cinnamon Bun Oreo is a newer flavor and got rave reviews in our taste test.

Peanut Butter Oreo is a dream combination for fans of “The Parent Trap.”

Filled with peanut butter creme, we imagine these cookies would be a favorite for “The Parent Trap” twins Hallie and Annie, fictional characters (both played by Lindsay Lohan) who both ate Oreos with peanut butter.

Chocolate Oreos offer double the chocolatey flavor.

For chocolate lovers, this chocolate-chocolate combination (chocolate cookies and chocolate-flavored creme) is a winning combination.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreo is another dessert-inspired flavor.

A permanent flavor introduced last year along with Pistachio Thins, these Oreos sandwich a peanut butter and chocolate-flavored creme between two graham-flavored cookies.

Apple Pie Oreos are a fan favorite.

Though this is a limited-edition treat, it’s come back for a few falls in a row.

Chocolate Hazelnut Oreos were a limited-edition treat.

Though this didn’t fare too well in our rankings, many fans liked this spin on a classic spread.

Mint Oreo has a refreshing minty flavor and a soft mint color to match.

Our favorite Oreos from the taste test, Mint Oreo reminds us of Girl Scout Thin Mints.

Dark Chocolate Oreo is a permanent flavor that debuted earlier this year.

This flavor hit supermarket shelves at the beginning of this year. It takes Chocolate Oreos up a notch with a deep chocolate-flavored creme.

Swedish Fish Oreos had a few people scratching their heads.

Swedish Fish Oreos were only available at Kroger stores but that didn’t stop them from making a splash online.

Pumpkin Spice Oreos capitalize on the trend.

Every fall there is a bevy of pumpkin-spice-flavored products, and these treats often make an appearance.

Hot Cocoa Oreos were a cozy addition.

Hot Cocoa Oreos were a limited-edition flavor for the colder months and fell into the trend of hot cocoa-flavored treats.

Golden Oreos are essentially the opposite of Dark Chocolate Oreos.

Two lightly sweetened golden wafers sandwich the classic Oreo creme filling to create the Golden Oreo.

Mystery Oreos ended up being Fruity Pebble flavored.

This limited-edition cookie looked just like the classic but was later revealed to have Fruity-Pebble-flavored creme.

Kettle Corn Oreos are akin to the classic fair food.

This limited-edition treat features crunchy millet pieces.

Cherry Cola Oreo has a striped creme.

Cherry Cola Oreos are a snack version of the classic soda pop and have a two-toned creme inside.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Oreos were a cookie version of a childhood treat.

This snack hit shelves for a limited time in 2017 and delighted fans of this classic sandwich.