The attorney for a gunman suspected of shooting 6 Philadelphia police officers says he talked his client into surrendering in a phone call. The police commissioner says the standoff ended with tear gas.

Suspected Philadelphia gunman, identified by his attorney as Maurice Hill, surrendered just after midnight on Wednesday, after a seven-hour standoff with police.

The standoff began when police served a drug warrant at a three-story row home in Philadelphia’s Tioga-Nicetown section. At least six officers were injured during the incident.

Hill’s attorney, Shaka Johnson, credited a four-way phone call with the district attorney and police commissioner for helping his client surrender.

The police commissioner, however, said the standoff ended with the use of tear gas.

The suspected gunman, identified by his attorney as Maurice Hill, surrendered just after midnight, more than seven hours after a standoff began when police served a drug warrant at a three-story row home in Philadelphia’s Tioga-Nicetown section, USA Today reported.

“There was four-way conversation between Mr. Hill, [Police] Commissioner Richard Ross, [Philadelphia District Attorney Larry] Krasner, and myself, trying to figure out a way to do this where there were no injuries to anyone, no further injuries, and I certainly did not want my client to be injured as he was taken into custody,” Hill’s attorney, Shaka Johnson, told ABC 7 NY.

Johnson, who has been Hill’s attorney for several years, said he didn’t know his client was part of the standoff until Hill called him, four hours into the ordeal.

Johnson told ABC 7 NY that Hill had a baby born two days before the standoff, as well as a teenage son. He said he’s “no hostage negotiator,” but wanted to help Hill come out of the house.

“He asked me to come. He said, ‘I only need you to be here when I come out,'” Johnson recalled Hill saying.

Johnson said he got to the house on Thursday night and grabbed a megaphone to speak to his client and let him know he was on the scene. Hill surrendered just after midnight.

Commissioner Ross thanked Johnson for his help in the situation but claimed it was tear gas that ended the ordeal.

“We did have to deploy tear gas to get him to come outside,” Ross told reporters.

All six officers who were shot were hospitalized with non-serious injuries and later released, Philadelphia police told USA Today.

Two other officers were trapped inside the rowhome with Hill for about five hours after the shooting broke out. Three additional people were found inside the home, according to the Associated Press.

One resident of Tioga-Nicetown told CBS Philadelphia that the shooting happened near a children’s daycare.

“I’m an Army discharged veteran. I thought I was in the DMZ zone. It’s triggering PTSD – all types of things. All of this needs to be resolved. It’s senseless, seriously senseless,” she said.

Hill, 36, has a history of gun arrests dating back 18 years, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The incident prompted Philadelphia’s major, Jim Kennedy, to call for gun control.

“Our officers deserve to be protected and they don’t deserve to be shot at by a guy for hours with an unlimited supply of weapons and an unlimited supply of bullets. It’s disgusting and we have to do something about it,” he told reporters.