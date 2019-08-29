Difficulty getting pregnant? Women above 45 years old can soon get IVF in Singapore

Singapore’s Ministry of Health is extending subsidies for both child vaccinations and screenings and assisted reproduction procedures so more Singaporeans can have access to them. The Straits Times

The costs of parenthood can be intimidating to many people, especially if they are having problems getting pregnant.

Like many developed nations, Singapore’s government has explored various ways of combating the gradually declining birth rate (1.14 babies per woman in 2018, down from 1.96 30 years ago), and some of these ways include subsidising the cost of child healthcare as well as medical procedures for those who have trouble getting pregnant.

In its quest to support the growth of families in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (August 28) that it would be extending subsidies for both child vaccinations and screenings and assisted reproduction procedures so more Singaporeans can have access to them.

The announcement follows Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s National Day Rally speech on August 18, in which he said the Government would provide more support for Singaporeans in the area of marriage and parenthood.

Here are the changes that will be put into place:

More subsidised childhood vaccinations and screenings

The Government will soon be subsidising more vaccinations recommended under the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule (NCIS).

Vaccinations for diseases with high outbreak potential – such as those for Hepatitis B and measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) – are already subsidised at all polyclinics in Singapore.

However, some of the vaccinations recommended for personal protection – such as vaccinations against pneumococcal disease – are currently not subsidised. Take up rates for these vaccines are much lower than for subsidised vaccines, although they offer significant protection against disease, MOH said.

To make them more affordable, MOH will extend subsidies to cover all vaccinations recommended under the NCIS before the end of next year.

At the same time, subsidies for childhood developmental screenings – currently subsidised only at polyclinics – will also be made available at all Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) General Practitioner clinics and polyclinics by end 2020.

More support for assisted reproduction

At present, Singapore’s government co-funds up to six cycles of assisted reproduction technology (ART), such as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), for women below the age of 40 at the start of the ART cycle. Under the current scheme, eligible couples can receive co-funding of up to S$7,700 per fresh cycle and S$2,200 per frozen cycle, for three fresh cycles and three frozen cycles.

A table showing how much co-funding couples can get per treatment cycle. Ministry of Health

While MOH noted that the success rate for ART carried out beyond age 40 is low and that the probability of pregnancy complications increases with maternal age, it said that the safety of ART procedures has improved with medical technology advancements over the years.

“This has significantly reduced the medical risks for women undergoing ART procedures, even beyond age 45,” it said in a statement.

Based on these developments, the Government will lift the age limit of 45 years for women who want to undergo ART treatments. It will also remove the cap on the number of ART cycles for all women from January 1 next year.

It will also allow up to two of the six co-funded ART cycles to be carried out at age 40 or later, as long as the couple had attempted assisted reproduction (AR) or Intra-Uterine Insemination (IUI) procedures before age 40. They will also need to be medically certified to be fit to carry a pregnancy to term, MOH said.

Government co-funding of up to 75%, will also be applicable for the less invasive IUI procedure at public AR centres “to better support fertility treatment prior to ART treatment”, MOH added. This funding begins January 1 next year, and is capped at S$1,000 per treatment cycle, for three cycles of IUI.

To be eligible to receive the co-funding for IUI, couples need to meet these criteria:

The female spouse should be below 40 years of age at the start of the cycle; The couple has been assessed by a doctor at the public AR centre to be suitable to try IUI prior to ART treatment; and One spouse must be a Singapore Citizen.