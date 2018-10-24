Digital Collaboration Key To Government Of The Future

Ovum finds state and local governments in ANZ need holistic technology approach

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 25 October, 2018 – Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced findings of a whitepaper by Ovum titled Reinventing State and Local Government Digital Services. Commissioned by Infor, the whitepaper reveals that as the ICT industry moves to more agile methodologies enabled by cloud, smaller government administrations have a digital advantage and are uniquely placed to leverage digital services in their communities.

Drawing on a variety of case studies from local and state governments across Australia and New Zealand, the whitepaper outlines how digital government is a necessary and fundamental step in the evolution of government services. This change should not be considered only in terms of the IT function; to work well, it must be considered within a much broader government context.





However while some more advanced councils had advanced strategies to link engineering (OT and IoT), business systems (IT), and economic development (technology start-ups), the opportunity for the government sector overall is a coordinated and concerted effort to bring the three key areas together.





Change within government organisations is complex and multifaceted, and the whitepaper identifies two key methods being used by government organisations to drive digital innovation and transformation:

Technology-enabled: A focus on innovative technology to inspire enterprise transformation, recognising that technology is one piece of the puzzle– it requires commitment to internal change management processes to support digital innovation.

A focus on innovative technology to inspire enterprise transformation, recognising that technology is one piece of the puzzle– it requires commitment to internal change management processes to support digital innovation. Citizen-centricity: A focus on emerging citizen requirements as a driver of change. This method requires a commitment to deliver practical outcomes from the insights gained from customers.





In using these methods, the whitepaper outlines four key ingredients for digital transformation success in the government sector:





1. Leadership — demonstration of clear support, encouragement and cooperation at each management level, as well as clarity of desired outcomes

2. Empowerment — empowerment of individual authority to drive change, within clear boundaries

3. Risk management — community confidence in government shouldn’t be compromised, and therefore well-embedded risk management processes are crucial

4. Resources — without realistic resources set aside to drive change, innovation isn’t achievable





Helen Masters, senior vice president and general manager, APAC at Infor said: “There’s never been a better time for the public sector to turn to new-generation digital services, driven by cloud and big data, to transform customer service while streamlining in-house operations. Infor is committed to delivering finely-tuned industry-specific capabilities in the cloud. Government digital transformation does not need to be complex – small steps towards better collaboration and innovation can quickly transform agency operations and the citizen experience.”





Kevin Noonan, Chief Analyst, and Practice Leader for Public Sector (Global) at Ovum said: “To create an innovation culture in government organisations, we found that innovation must be everyone’s responsibility, and that a key challenge is to ‘learn fast’ — not just ‘fail fast’. Digital citizens expect to interact with government in different ways, and there’s a significant opportunity for government to innovate, serve and engage with the community in a better way.”





