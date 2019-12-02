Digital Entertainment Asset announced a new platform “PlayMining” Marks a new phase to the entertainment business with blockchain technology









SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 December 2019 – On November 30th, 2019 (Saturday), Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA) announced the name of the new platform utilizing blockchain technology. The name of the new platform is “PlayMining”. Meaning “mine while playing”, the more users play entertainment content on the platform (such as games), the more tokens they earn. This enables any users to take part in the role of generating tokens just by spending fun times, without relying on the machine power. During the press release, in addition to the introduction of DEA’s owned IP” JobTribes”, they announced that Japanese IP holders will be joining in the platform “PlayMining”.













■Prospective participant (IP)

“JobTribes” : DEA’s owned IP

“WORLD FLAGS”：World-Flags Organization

” WEDDING ON THE BATTLEFIELD “： BLUE PRINT Inc. ／ Tecotec Inc.

Other major game developing companies will soon be announced





■Message from CEO Naohito Yoshida

“We strongly believe that this service will redefine the way we work just like how the industrial revolution did. We will not just provide game content, but aim to bring back the American gold rush in the world of the game platform. This service has the potential of providing equal opportunities to make money regardless of environment or location.”

















■Overview of Play Mining









＜DEAPcoin＞

A token which will be the key currency in the platform “PlayMining”.

DEAPcoin can be mined by playing games, and it enables users to buy Digital Art in Digital Art Auction.





＜PlayMiner＞

A general term for the platform “PlayMining” users.

“PlayMiner”, people who make a living by earning tokens and making transactions in Digital Art Auction, are assumed to be born in “PlayMining”.





＜PlayMining TV＞

Scheduled to start from the end of January 2020.

An entertainment information program delivered via the YouTube channel.

The latest platform news and original content such as “open call for Job Tribes official cosplayer” linked with World Cosplay Summit will be introduced to the world through this channel.

















■Alliance・Partner information

＜Tecotec Inc.＞

https://tecotec.co.jp/

＜BLUE PRINT Inc.＞

https://www.b-print.co.jp/

＜WORLD FLAGS＞

https://world-flags.org/













Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.

CEO：Naohito Yoshida CEO

7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower, #05-01, Singapore

Established in August

Business description:

Entertainment platform business utilizing blockchain

https://dea.sg/



