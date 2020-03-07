The founder of a coworking destination on a Thai island says there’s an important step you should take before becoming a digital nomad

caption KoHub coworking space in Koh Lanta, Thailand. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

KoHub, a coworking space on the Thai island of Koh Lanta, attracts “digital nomads” from around the world looking to work remotely from the beautiful island.

Founder James Abbott says that the one piece of advice all digital nomads should follow is to get a job that pays and allows remote work before starting their trip.

Launching a trip as a digital nomad without knowing where your funding is coming from can cause people to cut corners and isolate themselves from the community, Abbott says.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

KOH LANTA, Thailand – Working from home is just the start.

Over the last decade, “digital nomads” have gone from the fringe to the mainstream, as people move to work remotely while traveling the world. With the rise of remote work and the high cost of living in Western cities known for their tech scenes, such as San Francisco, Paris, and London, millions of people have kicked off careers as digital nomads.

Six years ago, James Abbott established KoHub, a coworking space on Koh Lanta, an island in southern Thailand. Koh Lanta offers gorgeous beaches, a chill party scene, and lush jungle. Thanks to KoHub, it is also becoming a destination for digital nomads looking for a space to work remotely and a community of others doing the same.

“I run it like an organized anarchy,” Abbott recently told Business Insider. “So I let it evolve into what it needs to be – just trying to shape it, and keep it on the rails and financed.”

Digital nomads swarm to KoHub during high season, escaping from the cold of the Northern Hemisphere to the balmy beach climate. And, according to Abbott, most take one crucial step before trying out a career as a digital nomad – or regret not doing so.

Before you decide to launch your own career as a digital nomad, Abbott advises taking a major step.

caption KoHub founder James Abbott. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

“The first piece of advice is get a job that makes money … that you can do remotely, before you leave home,” Abbott said. “People miss that.”

Arriving at the first stop on your digital nomad journey with no money, no job, and no idea how to get one is a recipe for disaster.

caption A beanbag where KoHub members can work. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

While Abbott says he doesn’t usually see many people showing up at KoHub without jobs, it is a common issue in the digital nomad community, especially in famously inexpensive destinations like Chiang Mai, Thailand.

If you’re worried about money, Abbott says, you can quickly build a situation that is not sustainable.

caption KoHub’s back garden. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

“You can’t afford to come to a space,” Abbott said. “You can’t afford to be part of that community. You’re constantly cutting corners.”

“You become obsessed about saving every penny,” Abbott added. “And, you’re not obsessed about the right things, which is socializing. And then you won’t last.”

Costs beyond food and housing are crucial to building a life as a digital nomad.

caption Sunset on Koh Lanta. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Abbott estimates that most backpackers typically don’t spend more than a year and a half traveling nonstop because they get burnt out from the lack of community.

“It gets tiring,” Abbott said “You want to have deeper social interactions.”

Meanwhile, Abbott says, the diving community tends to be more close-knit, building relationships that span continents.

The social aspect of KoHub has been crucial to Abbott’s vision.

caption KoHub supplies a pingpong table and board games for members, as well as nearly daily social events. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Abbott drew from his own experiences traveling and diving to create a space where people could form more long-term, meaningful relationships. The space hosts activities, from group dinners to karaoke at local bars, almost every day.

“We heavily invested in social side of things,” Abbott said. “And a lot of our events are just meeting people and hanging out, low pressure, not business oriented. Just trying to get to know people.”