Digital Taipei Joins the Summer Game Show for the 1st Time Ever to Create Taiwan’s Largest Original Content Event

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 2 May 2019 – Digital Taipei, the only exposition in Taiwan to focus on professional business matching, will be held from July 12 to 14 at the Expo Dome at the Taipei Expo Park. This year, the event is held jointly with the Summer Game Show, in conjunction with TGDF（Taipei Game Developers Forum）, to gather professionals in the domestic and overseas digital content industry ecosystem in the same place, which will surely create a huge digital content buzz this summer. Free registrations for buyers are open now. Buyers from Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and other countries in Southeast Asia are welcome to attend the event in Taiwan.





The theme for Digital Taipei 2019 is “Focus on Change”. The event is devoted to valuing original products and stress the importance of cross-industry partnerships. Invitations to the event were sent to a wide range of publishers in digital gaming, original IP, cash flow services, publishing, film and television, digital media and other fields, as well as distribution agencies, platform providers, developers, content procurers and other buyers. The event also offers one-on-one business matching services which creates a convenient and direct channel for interactions and accelerates the entry into the international market.





Looking back at the 2018 Digital Taipei, nearly 200 overseas and domestic companies attended this event, which attracted over 3,000 professional visitors and foreign buyers from nearly 20 countries. It generated over NT $1 billion in business matches and the successful one-on-one business meeting services for online and offline integration that has elapsed over the years is a unique advantage offered by this one and only digital content business exposition in Taiwan. We welcome all foreign market companies to seize the opportunity to sign up and attend this grand industrial event. For more information, please go to the official website https://www.dgtaipei.tw/.