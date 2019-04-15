caption An immigrant on Ellis Island in black and white and colored photos. source Augustus Francis Sherman/New York Public Library and Dynamichrome

History doesn’t have to be just black-and-white.

These digitally colored photos give us a glimpse of what life was like in the past.

Dynamichrome is a project dedicated to digitally reconstructing historical photos in color, offering a brighter glimpse into the past.

One photo even shows the Eiffel Tower in its original reddish-brown color. It’s been painted multiple times since then.

Dynamichrome’s director, Jordan Lloyd, teamed up with Retronaut website founder Wolfgang Wild to create a book featuring 124 of these photographs. The stunning photographs can be found in “The Paper Time Machine,” which is now on sale.

Check out some of the reconstructed historical photos below.

People crowd Mulberry Street in New York City in 1900.

caption Mulberry Street. source Detroit Publishing Co/Library of Congress

Mulberry Street was at the center of Little Italy.

The streets were filled with vendors.

caption Mulberry Street in color. source Detroit Publishing Co/Library of Congress and Dynamichrome

It got its name for its many mulberry trees.

A Union soldier guards a slave auction house in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1864.

caption A slave auction house. source George N. Barnard/Library of Congress

The auction house sat at 8 Whitehall Street.

The photo was taken by George N. Barnard, official army photographer for General William Tecumseh Sherman during the American Civil War.

caption A slave auction house in color. source George N. Barnard/Library of Congress and Dynamichrome

Sherman was a general in the Union army.

Gutzon Borglum and a superintendent inspect work on Mount Rushmore in 1932.

caption Mount Rushmore. source Library of Congress

Construction on Mount Rushmore stopped in 1941.

The sculptures were originally supposed to go from head to waist.

caption Mount Rushmore in color. source Library of Congress and Dynamichrome

Lack of funding ended construction.

Wilbur Wright glides down the steep slope of Big Kill Devil Hill in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1902.

caption Wilbur Wright flying. source Wright Brothers/Library of Congress

This was an unpowered glider.

The Wright Brothers would complete their first powered flight in December 1903.

caption Wilbur Wright flying in color. source Wright Brothers/Library of Congress and Dynamichrome

The brothers developed a control system to pilot their flying machines.

Officials ride in one of the penstock pipes of the soon-to-be-completed Hoover Dam in 1935.

caption The Hoover Dam. source Bureau of Reclamation

The Hoover Dam is on the border of Nevada and Arizona.

The Hoover Dam was completed in 1936.

caption The Hoover Dam in color. source Bureau of Reclamation and Dynamichrome

It was originally known as the Boulder Dam.

The Golden Gate Bridge is still under construction in 1934.

caption The Golden Gate Bridge. source Library of Congress/Chas. M. Hiller

The bridge is 1.7 miles long.

Construction ended in 1937.

caption The Golden Gate Bridge in color. source Library of Congress/Chas. M. Hiller and Dynamichrome

The bridge’s red color is iconic – and custom-made.

The Eiffel Tower is in the middle of being built in 1888.

caption The Eiffel Tower. source Roger Viollet/Getty

It was originally built as the entrance to the 1889 World’s Fair.

Construction was completed in 1889.

caption The Eiffel Tower in color. source Roger Viollet/Getty and Dynamichrome

It is 1,063 feet tall.

Workers are busy putting together the Statue of Liberty inside French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi’s workshop in Paris in 1882.

caption The Statue of Liberty. source Albert Fernique/Library of Congress

It was shipped to the United States from France.

The copper statue was dedicated in 1886.

caption The Statue of Liberty in color. source Albert Fernique/Library of Congress and Dynamichrome

She was a gift from France to the US.

In 1881, the Tower Bridge in London doesn’t connect quite yet.

caption The Tower Bridge. source English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images

The bridge is iconic.

It was completed in 1894.

caption The Tower Bridge in color. source English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images and Dynamichrome

It crosses the River Thames.

In 1942, during World War II, the Taj Mahal is partly covered in bamboo scaffolding to disguise it from enemy bombers.

caption The Taj Mahal. source Library of Congress

The bamboo was used to mislead attackers.

In front of it, Private First Class John C. Byrom, Jr., of Waco, Texas, is trying to catch a goldfish in the marble-lined pool. Corporal Anthony J. Scopelliti and Private First Class Ray Cherry are watching him try.

caption The Taj Mahal in color. source Library of Congress and Dynamichrome

WWII ended in 1945.

A Douglas SBD ‘Dauntless’ dive bomber balances on its nose after crash-landing on a carrier flight deck in 1943.

caption A dive bomber. source Library of Congress/Dynamichrome

SBD stands for Scout Bomber Douglas.

The Scout Bomber Douglas was first used at Pearl Harbor.

caption A dive bomber in color. source Library of Congress and Dynamichrome

It’s best known for being used in the Battle of Midway.

This photo shows the interior of a salvaged U-Boat after being sunk in the North Sea in 1918.

caption A U-Boat. source Tyne and Wear Museums & Archives

The term U-Boat derives from unterseeboote, German submarines.

caption A U-Boat in color. source Tyne and Wear Museums & Archives and Dynamichrome

The German Navy had a fleet of 350 U-boats during World War I.

A “Laplander” is photographed by Augustus Francis Sherman, the chief registry clerk at Ellis Island, in the 1900s.

caption An immigrant on Ellis Island. source Augustus Francis Sherman/New York Public Library

The photos are only captioned with the subject’s country of origin.

His photos were published in National Geographic in 1907.

caption An immigrant on Ellis Island in color. source Augustus Francis Sherman/New York Public Library and Dynamichrome

The immigrants often wore their national dress.

Photographer Arnold Genthe captures Chinese immigrants on the “Street of Gamblers” in San Francisco.

caption The Street of Gamblers. source Arnold Genthe/Library of Congress

This was shot in 1896.

Many photographs of Chinatown were destroyed after earthquakes and fires hit in 1906.

caption The Street of Gamblers in color. source Arnold Genthe/Library of Congress and Dynamichrome

These photos were stored in a bank vault.