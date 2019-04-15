These rare historical photos were digitally colored — and the results are a stunning glimpse of the past

By
Anjelica Oswald, Insider
An immigrant on Ellis Island in black and white and colored photos.

caption
An immigrant on Ellis Island in black and white and colored photos.
source
Augustus Francis Sherman/New York Public Library and Dynamichrome

Dynamichrome is a project dedicated to digitally reconstructing historical photos in color, offering a brighter glimpse into the past.

One photo even shows the Eiffel Tower in its original reddish-brown color. It’s been painted multiple times since then.

Dynamichrome’s director, Jordan Lloyd, teamed up with Retronaut website founder Wolfgang Wild to create a book featuring 124 of these photographs. The stunning photographs can be found in “The Paper Time Machine,” which is now on sale.

Check out some of the reconstructed historical photos below.

People crowd Mulberry Street in New York City in 1900.

caption
Mulberry Street.
source
Detroit Publishing Co/Library of Congress

Mulberry Street was at the center of Little Italy.

The streets were filled with vendors.

caption
Mulberry Street in color.
source
Detroit Publishing Co/Library of Congress and Dynamichrome

It got its name for its many mulberry trees.

A Union soldier guards a slave auction house in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1864.

caption
A slave auction house.
source
George N. Barnard/Library of Congress

The auction house sat at 8 Whitehall Street.

The photo was taken by George N. Barnard, official army photographer for General William Tecumseh Sherman during the American Civil War.

caption
A slave auction house in color.
source
George N. Barnard/Library of Congress and Dynamichrome

Sherman was a general in the Union army.

Gutzon Borglum and a superintendent inspect work on Mount Rushmore in 1932.

caption
Mount Rushmore.
source
Library of Congress

Construction on Mount Rushmore stopped in 1941.

The sculptures were originally supposed to go from head to waist.

caption
Mount Rushmore in color.
source
Library of Congress and Dynamichrome

Lack of funding ended construction.

Wilbur Wright glides down the steep slope of Big Kill Devil Hill in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1902.

caption
Wilbur Wright flying.
source
Wright Brothers/Library of Congress

This was an unpowered glider.

The Wright Brothers would complete their first powered flight in December 1903.

caption
Wilbur Wright flying in color.
source
Wright Brothers/Library of Congress and Dynamichrome

The brothers developed a control system to pilot their flying machines.

Officials ride in one of the penstock pipes of the soon-to-be-completed Hoover Dam in 1935.

caption
The Hoover Dam.
source
Bureau of Reclamation

The Hoover Dam is on the border of Nevada and Arizona.

The Hoover Dam was completed in 1936.

caption
The Hoover Dam in color.
source
Bureau of Reclamation and Dynamichrome

It was originally known as the Boulder Dam.

The Golden Gate Bridge is still under construction in 1934.

caption
The Golden Gate Bridge.
source
Library of Congress/Chas. M. Hiller

The bridge is 1.7 miles long.

Construction ended in 1937.

caption
The Golden Gate Bridge in color.
source
Library of Congress/Chas. M. Hiller and Dynamichrome

The bridge’s red color is iconic – and custom-made.

The Eiffel Tower is in the middle of being built in 1888.

caption
The Eiffel Tower.
source
Roger Viollet/Getty

It was originally built as the entrance to the 1889 World’s Fair.

Construction was completed in 1889.

caption
The Eiffel Tower in color.
source
Roger Viollet/Getty and Dynamichrome

It is 1,063 feet tall.

Workers are busy putting together the Statue of Liberty inside French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi’s workshop in Paris in 1882.

caption
The Statue of Liberty.
source
Albert Fernique/Library of Congress

It was shipped to the United States from France.

The copper statue was dedicated in 1886.

caption
The Statue of Liberty in color.
source
Albert Fernique/Library of Congress and Dynamichrome

She was a gift from France to the US.

In 1881, the Tower Bridge in London doesn’t connect quite yet.

caption
The Tower Bridge.
source
English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images

The bridge is iconic.

It was completed in 1894.

caption
The Tower Bridge in color.
source
English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images and Dynamichrome

It crosses the River Thames.

In 1942, during World War II, the Taj Mahal is partly covered in bamboo scaffolding to disguise it from enemy bombers.

caption
The Taj Mahal.
source
Library of Congress

The bamboo was used to mislead attackers.

In front of it, Private First Class John C. Byrom, Jr., of Waco, Texas, is trying to catch a goldfish in the marble-lined pool. Corporal Anthony J. Scopelliti and Private First Class Ray Cherry are watching him try.

caption
The Taj Mahal in color.
source
Library of Congress and Dynamichrome

WWII ended in 1945.

A Douglas SBD ‘Dauntless’ dive bomber balances on its nose after crash-landing on a carrier flight deck in 1943.

caption
A dive bomber.
source
Library of Congress/Dynamichrome

SBD stands for Scout Bomber Douglas.

The Scout Bomber Douglas was first used at Pearl Harbor.

caption
A dive bomber in color.
source
Library of Congress and Dynamichrome

It’s best known for being used in the Battle of Midway.

This photo shows the interior of a salvaged U-Boat after being sunk in the North Sea in 1918.

caption
A U-Boat.
source
Tyne and Wear Museums & Archives

The term U-Boat derives from unterseeboote, German submarines.

caption
A U-Boat in color.
source
Tyne and Wear Museums & Archives and Dynamichrome

The German Navy had a fleet of 350 U-boats during World War I.

A “Laplander” is photographed by Augustus Francis Sherman, the chief registry clerk at Ellis Island, in the 1900s.

caption
An immigrant on Ellis Island.
source
Augustus Francis Sherman/New York Public Library

The photos are only captioned with the subject’s country of origin.

His photos were published in National Geographic in 1907.

caption
An immigrant on Ellis Island in color.
source
Augustus Francis Sherman/New York Public Library and Dynamichrome

The immigrants often wore their national dress.

Photographer Arnold Genthe captures Chinese immigrants on the “Street of Gamblers” in San Francisco.

caption
The Street of Gamblers.
source
Arnold Genthe/Library of Congress

This was shot in 1896.

Many photographs of Chinatown were destroyed after earthquakes and fires hit in 1906.

caption
The Street of Gamblers in color.
source
Arnold Genthe/Library of Congress and Dynamichrome

These photos were stored in a bank vault.

