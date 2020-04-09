Digitrio Launches Coronavirus Memes Site To Cheer The World Up As We Fight The Coronavirus

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 April 2020 – Singaporean digital marketing agency, Digitrio Pte Ltd, has launched a new memes site to entertain the world during the fight against coronavirus.





Spreading Laughter & Cheers

At a time when businesses are facing an uncertain future and the public is worried about the impact of COVID-19, the team at Digitrio felt that they wanted to do something to provide a distraction and to make people laugh. Using their industry expertise and creativity, the team set up and launched a new memes website, https://coronavirus-memes.xyz/, to spread smiles and joy.





As panic levels rise in Singapore and countries across the world, the new website is designed to cheer people up, to reduce stress and anxiety levels and give visitors something to laugh about. The idea is based on the notion that laughter is the best medicine.





With the majority of people staying at home during the coming weeks and months, finding alternative sources of entertainment has become increasingly crucial. Digitrio’s memes site provides an escape from the hard-hitting news headlines and reports, spreading cheer at a time when the world faces unprecedented challenges. The platform is a curation of memes over the internet and with some of their own creation. The unique platform is likely to prove popular, as people take to networks and sites to share memes, offer light relief and stay connected with friends and family.





Supporting Businesses







Digitrio is hoping to bring a smile to people’s faces during the coronavirus crisis, but the company is also eager to support and assist businesses. Specializing in digital marketing and driving traffic, Digitrio is offering a special Go-to-Market SEO package that provides 2 months FREE for customers who sign up for an yearly SEO contract during this crisis. With more people working from home and spending time in their homes, now is the time to take advantage of the popularity of search engines to increase traffic and convert more leads. The customers aren’t gone, they’re just at home. With the help of Digitrio, businesses can start building for the future and looking forward to more prosperous times.





About Digitrio

Digitrio is a dynamic digital marketing company based in Singapore. Specializing in search engine optimization, search engine marketing, social media advertising and web design, Digitrio works with startups and small businesses to put their name on the map. The new coronavirus memes site is designed to make people laugh and lighten the mood at a time when many people are worried about the current situation and what the future holds. The SEO offer is aimed at businesses that are looking to generate more traffic and increase sales over the coming weeks and months. The goal is to help struggling companies to pull through and lay the foundations for a bright future.





Anyone who wishes to learn more about Digitrio or to discover the new memes website is advised to use the contact details provided below:







Business name: Digitrio Pte Ltd

Website: https://digitrio.com.sg/



