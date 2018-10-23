Dimension Data Gets the Top Honours with CXOHONOUR® Awards 2018 In Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 October 2018 – Dimension Data, a USD8 billion global technology integrator and managed services provider, has received the top honours from Singapore’s influential CXO community in the Data Centre Outsourcing Services Provider category at a glittering RED CARPET HONOUR® event held to celebrate the CXOHONOUR® AWARDS 2018 edition.

The CXOHONOUR® AWARDS is a powerful endorsement promoted by CXOHONOUR® , a recognised enterprise tech industry platform amongst the CXO community in Singapore. The Top Honours were endorsed by an independent advisory council of eminent CXOs comprising of CIOs, CFOs and CISOs based on the results from an industry wide CXOHONOUR® PULSE Poll that was made available to over 500+ CXOs in Singapore.

On winning the award, Kent Lee, Chief Executive Officer at Dimension Data Singapore said, “We are extremely honoured and delighted that the Singapore CXO community recognizes us a Top Leader in Data Centre Outsourcing Services Provider. We have recently completed our Outsourced Service Provider Audit Report (OSPAR) attestation for cloud and managed services, and will continue to deliver on our promise as a trusted and reliable technology integrator to our clients and partners.”

The CXOHONOUR® (www.cxohonour.com is an innovative platform that promotes Recognition for Excellence in the enterprise tech industry and enables greater engagement between new and emerging tech solution providers and the enterprise C-level decision makers to help drive innovation and transformation within the enterprises in Singapore and beyond. The CXOHONOUR® AWARDS program is uniquely positioned to capture the preferences and the opinions of the relevant C-level suite about their enterprise tech vendors. Because the endorsements are viewed as peer recommendations, the community considers it as a very valuable and trusted local source for the future buying needs.





