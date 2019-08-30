Dior is accused of cultural appropriation over a video promoting its fragrance that it calls ‘an authentic journey deep into the Native American soul’

caption Dior’s new fragrance Sauvage is being called racist. source Dior

Dior is facing accusations of cultural appropriation after releasing a video to promote its fragrance Sauvage.

The designer shared a video promoting the fragrance on Friday, which shows Canku One Star of the Rosebud Sioux tribe performing a version of a war dance as a voiceover says: “We are the land. Dior.”

Many on Twitter responded to the video arguing that the fragrance’s name and its marketing centered on Native American culture is offensive, with some calling it racist.

Others say they don’t think the video is problematic as Dior worked with members of Native American communities to make the video, but some argued this doesn’t redeem the designer.

Dior consulted members of Native American communities who are featured in a video with a look behind the scenes of its Sauvage film, which the designer worked on with music video director Jean-Baptiste Mondino and actor Johnny Depp. The full film is expected to be out September 1.

An authentic journey deep into the Native American soul in a sacred, founding and secular territory.

More to come. September 1st.

An authentic journey deep into the Native American soul in a sacred, founding and secular territory.

More to come. September 1st.

From Dior’s tweet, it seems that the full film is expected to be released September 1.

Dior’s Sauvage fragrance has sparked outrage on social media, with many accusing the designer of cultural appropriation

The video quickly prompted a response from many social-media users who found the fragrance and its marketing problematic, with some calling it racist.

This product & ad campaign is racist & part of America's genocidal history. You should read Dr. Adrienne Keene's work (https://t.co/LaeutIb9j0) or ch. 13 of Roxane Dunbar-Ortiz, All the Real Indians Died Off: And 20 Other Myths About Native Americans https://t.co/I2OdEBV7aJ — Rose Casey (@ARoseCasey) August 30, 2019

So all the proceeds are going to Native American tribes? — Two-ears-for-listening (@lloydus2215137) August 30, 2019

Some have called out the fragrance’s name, Sauvage, which translates to “savage” in English.

It’s still a slur if you add a u to it — niigaanaasnok (@ChelseyMooner) August 30, 2019

In the last year, the word “savage” has had something of a resurgence. However, as Wesley Morris wrote in a New York Times article from 2018, the word “savage” is often tinged with racism, particularly in reference to those belonging to Native American and African-American communities.

“In its expanded usage, ‘savage’ glorifies the imagined wildness that the word once sought to quarantine,” Morris wrote. “But the moral corralling persists.”

caption On its website, Dior describes Sauvage as “melding extreme freshness with warm oriental tones and wild beauty that comes to life on the skin.” source Screenshot of Dior.com

Dior consulted members of Native American communities to make the video, which some have applauded while others say it doesn’t redeem the designer

A video Dior released on August 23 that gives a look behind the scenes of its Sauvage film, made with Johnny Depp and music video director Jean-Baptiste Mondino, features members of Native American communities who the designer consulted as it worked on the project.

Some found Dior’s video beautiful and applauded its inclusion of members of Native American communities.

Beautiful, earnest & researched short film honor #inclusion of Native Americans input. @Dior promotes perfume through cultural collaboration “Christian Dior is taking #JohnnyDepp on a journey into sacred lands in a fragrance campaign that pays tribute to Native American culture.” — Laura B (@LauraBockov) August 30, 2019

Thank you Dior, Jean-Baptiste Mondino & Johnny Depp.

This is by far the most special, sacred, meaningful & beautiful campaign film Ive ever seen.

Johnny is such a beautiful soul. This is a masterpiece ❤ — SweetWhisper7 ♡ (@Sweet_Whisper7) August 30, 2019

actual Native Americans worked on this project, were excited to help and people in the comments want to ruin it for them, sad — a | (@lifelessword_s) August 30, 2019

However, others have argued that consulting members of Native American communities doesn’t redeem the project.

Coercing, bribing and manipulating a few natives into signing treaties etc was never morally correct or humane. None of that can be rightfully taken as “the few have spoken for everyone” either. This is the same shit. — Tall Paul (@TallPaul612) August 30, 2019

Johnny Depp is not Native. Dior is not Native owned. What kind of nonsense is this?

I'm Native, and I'm cringing. — Sprout (@smashthefashash) August 30, 2019

On its website, Dior describes Sauvage as “melding extreme freshness with warm oriental tones and wild beauty that comes to life on the skin,” and says Dior’s perfume creator François Demachy “drew inspiration from unspoiled expanses of wilderness beneath a blue-tinged night sky, as the intense aromas of a crackling fire rise into the air.”

The scent is further described as “an interpretation with a rich, heady trail that celebrates the magic of wide-open spaces.”

Representatives for Dior and the Americans for Indian Opportunity did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.