Diplo is defending himself after Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner said he livestreamed their wedding without permission

caption Diplo at the 2019 Billboard Awards, the same night Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married. source Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Diplo says he livestreamed Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner getting married in Las Vegas because he “didn’t know it was a serious wedding.”

“There were mad people with cameras,” he told Ryan Seacrest. “I didn’t know I was the only person recording this thing. I was sitting next to Khalid, we were both with our phones out.”

Jonas recently joked that Diplo “ruined” the wedding by livestreaming it without their permission, but Diplo said there’s no real tension between them.

Turner, however, seemed genuinely disapproving of the decision in a recent interview.

Diplo recently shed some light on his decision to livestream the Las Vegas wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, which the newlyweds say he did without their permission.

“I didn’t know it was a serious wedding. I really didn’t know what was going on,” he said during a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest on Monday.

“I was like, ‘This is crazy. Let me record this.’ And there were mad people with cameras – I didn’t know I was the only person recording this thing,” he continued. “I was sitting next to Khalid, we were both with our phones out. I had no idea that I was the only one doing it.”

The fact that I just watched Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get married on @diplo’s Instagram live in the comfort of my own bedroom while completely nude is the peak of my existence. I’ll never forget this beautiful moment pic.twitter.com/lTB5Qnr0vk — Terra Deal (@TerraDeal) May 2, 2019

Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr., said he was invited to the wedding because he’s friends with the Jonas Brothers. He also revealed he’s been collaborating with the band and they’ll release a joint song with a “country vibe” this summer.

Joe Jonas recently joked that the DJ “ruined” his wedding by recording and posting about it online – but Diplo claims there’s no real tension between them.

“I was talking to Joe today because there was a story that came out that he was like, mad about me. He called me today to apologize,” he said. “I guess I’m ruining it now because I was gonna continue to have beef with him.”

caption Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the 2019 BBMAs in Las Vegas, earlier on the night of their wedding. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

Turner, however, seems geniunely disapproving of the decision. In a recent interview with Net-a-Porter, the “Game of Thrones” actress revealed that she intended to keep her marriage a secret.

“But it’s tricky when people livestream it,” she said, apparently while raising an eyebrow. “It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny.”

“I would have kept it a secret,” she continued. “Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be.”

Watch Diplo’s full “On Air With Ryan Seacrest” interview below.