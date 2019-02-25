Direct English And PINTAR Foundation Launch Phase 2 Of RM525k ‘Best’ CSR Project

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 25 February 2019 – The ‘BEST’ Project, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative partnership between Direct English Malaysia and PINTAR Foundation, moved into Phase 2 earlier this month.









L-R : Pn Rozita Bt Kamarudin (Senior Assistant, SMK Kiaramas), Datin Seri Maneesah Ahmad (Director, Melewar Learning Resources), Tunku Dato’ Seri (Dr) Iskandar B. Tunku Abdullah (Group Executive Chairman, Melewar Group), Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Utama Arshad Ayub (Chairman, Board of Trustees, PINTAR Foundation), Tuan Aidie B. Jantan (Director, Fully Residential and Excellence Schools Management Division, Ministry of Education) and Pn. Norizan Bt. Daud (Principal, SMK Kiaramas)

‘BEST’ (Be an Excellent Student) will benefit 100 Form 4 & 5 students from SMK Kiaramas from now until the end of the 2019 school year. Phase 1 was launched in August 2018 and has already benefitted 50 students of the school. The programme will be fully completed in November 2020.

Phase 2 will see 100 students completing a course based on their proficiency and skill level. The intervention programme aims to improve the overall English proficiency of participating students, helping them excel in their English SPM examination. It will include an English Placement Test, tutorial classes, Direct English Learning Packs and Direct English certification which form the integral part of the Direct English Learning System.

“We realise the importance of the English language in the global community, and believe the ‘BEST’ Project will better equip our youth to face the increasingly international outlook of the 21st century,” said PINTAR Foundation Board of Trustees Chairman, Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Utama Arshad Ayub, at last year’s launch. “We want to encourage interest, confidence, mastery, and ultimately a love for the English language,” he added.

Direct English, under Melewar Learning Resources Sdn Bhd, is fully funding the project, and has committed a total sponsorship value of RM525,000. “The ‘BEST’ project epitomizes the commitment of The Melewar Group, through its company Melewar Learning Resources and Direct English of the UK, to play its role and to contribute towards the realisation of the many goals of the Ministry of Education and the Government of Malaysia to uplift the English proficiency and competency level among the students,” said Group Executive Chairman of Melewar Group, Tunku Dato’ Seri (Dr) Iskandar Bin Tunku Abdullah.





Tuan Aidie B. Jantan, Director of Fully Residential and Excellence Schools Management Division, Ministry of Education (representing the Deputy Director General of Education Malaysia at last year’s launch), acknowledged the significant contribution of Direct English: “This partnership between the Melewar Group (Melewar Learning Resources) and PINTAR Foundation plays a huge role towards realising the nation’s aspirations to develop a globally competitive, knowledge-based society and to achieve strong economic growth. And, I hope more companies out there will emulate these exemplary efforts,” he noted.

Besides the tested and proven Direct English Learning System to be embraced in ‘BEST’, there will be new initiatives introduced in the Phase 2 project delivery at SMK Kiaramas. This include the incorporation of the 21st Century Learning Skills in ‘BEST’ classrooms and the introduction of other new features such as ‘BEST’ Conversation Class by native English speakers, ‘BEST’ Speakers’ Corner, ‘BEST’ debate team and ‘BEST’ study tours to enhance students’ overall ‘BEST’ experience.

ABOUT DIRECT ENGLISH

Direct English, which is part of the globally renowned Linguaphone Group, UK, is reputed to be one of the most effective English language programmes today. The programme is based on a unique learning system developed by the internationally acclaimed education authority on English language, Louis Alexander. In Malaysia and around the region, Melewar Learning Resources is at the forefront of delivering English language training through Direct English. Thousands of learners, from university students to young professionals to corporate executives, from absolute beginners to advanced learners, have since benefited from the trainings conducted by Melewar Learning Resources / Direct English.

ABOUT PINTAR FOUNDATION

PINTAR Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation, with a vision to inspire the young generation to become responsible citizens through the three key tenets of Promoting Intelligence, Nurturing Talent and Advocating Responsibility (acronym of PINTAR). PINTAR Foundation was formed in 2008 to spearhead the implementation of the PINTAR Programme, which is a social responsibility initiative mooted by Khazanah Nasional Berhad. Working in partnership with GLCs, private corporations, partner NGOs and the Government, PINTAR Foundation strives to build human capital by reaching out to Malaysian children in underprivileged communities through its PINTAR Programme, a school adoption programme, which seeks to improve the educational outcomes of students from underperforming schools throughout the country.

