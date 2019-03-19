Direct English Malaysia Expands Its Business Operations to Reach Wider Segment of English Learners in the Region

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 19 March 2019 – Direct English Malaysia is set to expand its business operations in the region, having opened its very own language centre, Direct English International Learning Centre (DEILC), in Kuala Lumpur today.

DEILC is wholly owned by Melewar Learning Resources Sdn Bhd, a company under the Melewar Group.

The opening of DEILC was officiated by the Deputy British High Commissioner to Malaysia, Mr David Thomas, who was at the centre together with a host of guests and representatives from various institutions and organisations, including the Ministry of Education Malaysia and the British High Commission Kuala Lumpur.

Situated in the heart of Kuala Lumpur with easy access to all infrastructure in the city, DEILC is poised to cater to the English learning needs of a very wide segment or spectrum of English learners, especially those from the city and its outskirt areas.

“The opening of DEILC epitomizes the aspirations of Melewar Learning Resources Sdn Bhd through its partnership with Direct English, UK, to contribute towards raising the proficiency of the English language not only amongst students but also amongst members of the business or corporate sector,” said Group Executive Chairman of Melewar Group, Tunku Dato’ Seri (Dr) Iskandar Tunku Abdullah.

“DEILC is well placed to benefit all English language learners and enthusiasts in this region especially when Direct English is already a proven system that successfully trains over 100,000 English language learners globally every year” he added.

Direct English, which is part of the globally renowned Linguaphone Group, UK, is known to be delivering highly effective English language training not only to school and university students but also to corporate executives and professionals. The course consists of an eight-level proficiency course, covering those who are absolute beginners right up to advanced learners. Direct English also comes with the highly popular Direct English Business English course that adds to the powerhouse of the learning system.

ABOUT DIRECT ENGLISH

Direct English is reputed to be one of the most effective English language programmes today. The programme is part of the globally renowned Linguaphone Group, UK, the world’s leading provider of assisted learning and distance learning training solutions. It is based on a unique learning system developed by the internationally acclaimed education authority on English language, Louis Alexander. Direct English has strong presence in 22 countries, including the Middle-East, Europe and Asia. This growing list includes countries such as Bahrain, Bulgaria, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Sudan, Thailand, UAE and Vietnam. Currently, there are over 90 Direct English live centres operating around the world.

ABOUT DIRECT ENGLISH MALAYSIA

Through its company, English Learning Group Limited (ELG), The Melewar Group formed a partnership with the Linguaphone Group, UK, to establish a network of Direct English programme providers in a number of South East Asian and South Asian countries in 2011. With the potential for further growth and success, Melewar Learning Resources Sdn Bhd has since been established to assume the setting-up and coordination of Direct English centres in Malaysia and Singapore.

In Malaysia and around the region, Melewar Learning Resources is at the forefront of delivering English language training through Direct English. Thousands of learners, from university students to young professionals to corporate executives, from absolute beginners to advanced learners, have since benefited from the trainings conducted by Melewar Learning Resources / Direct English.

For any enquiries, please contact Mr Philip Lim, General Manager, at philiplim@directenglish.com.my or call +603-2022 4138. You can visit www.directenglish.com.my for more information on Direct English courses.

Direct English Malaysia

Level 9, Bangunan Ming,

Jalan Bukit Nanas,

50250 Kuala Lumpur