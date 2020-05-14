All of Sofia Coppola’s movies, ranked

caption Sofia Coppola. source Stephane Cardinale/Getty

Sofia Coppola is one of the greatest writer-directors working in Hollywood.

She has six feature films under her belt, including “Lost in Translation,” “The Virgin Suicides,” and “The Beguiled.”

Our top pick is “Lost in Translation.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With six feature films under her belt, Sofia Coppola has become one of the most respected directors working today.

Being the daughter of one of the greatest to ever do it, Francis Ford Coppola, Sofia was introduced very young to the craft as she took trips to the Philippines with her dad to shoot “Apocalypse Now.” And then he cast her as his romantic lead in “The Godfather: Part III.”

But as the years passed, Sofia built her own impressive filmography with strong writing (she won an Oscar for her “Lost in Translation” screenplay) and an incredible eye for photography.

Here, we look back on her feature filmmaking career to this point and rank them all.

6. “Somewhere” (2010)

caption Elle Fanning and Stephen Dorff in “Somewhere.” source Focus Features

This intimate look at a father-daughter relationship stars Stephen Dorff as a Hollywood actor stuck in a rut and living out of the Chateau Marmont. But when his teenage daughter (Elle Fanning) suddenly shows up, it leads him to self-reflection and a moment where he can make up for previous mistakes.

A slow burn of a movie, Coppola delivers a story filled with honesty that can only come from someone who has lived in Hollywood her whole life.

5. “The Bling Ring” (2013)

caption “The Bling Ring” immortalized a group of teens who were accused of burglarizing celebrities’ homes. source YouTube/A24 Films

Three years after “Somewhere,” Coppola turns her lens from a movie star to people who wish they were.

Based on true events, she delivers a darkly comedic view of a group of LA friends who spend their evenings breaking into the homes of the rich and famous and stealing their belongings.

4. “Marie Antoinette” (2006)

caption (L) Kirsten Dunst in “Marie Antoinette.” source Columbia Pictures

Arguably Coppola’s most polarizing movie to date, here she casts Kirsten Dunst in the role of the tragic final queen of France before the French Revolution.

Giving Antoinette a punk rock vibe as the teenage queen, audiences were mixed on the movie. But you can’t deny the attention to detail and beautifully crafted production and costume design of the movie.

3. “The Beguiled” (2017)

caption Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman in “The Beguiled.” source Focus Features

Coppola enlists an all-star cast made up of Nicole Kidman, Kristen Dunst, Elle Fanning, and Colin Farrell for this steamy thriller set in Virginia during the Civil War. The story follows a group living at a girls school who helps a wounded Union soldier. But things get complicated when members of the group begin to fall for the soldier leading to jealousy and betrayal.

Coppola delivers a fantastic pulpy tale that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

2. “The Virgin Suicides” (1999)

caption Kirsten Dunst in “The Virgin Suicides.” source Paramount

Coppola’s debut feature is a dreamy tragic tale that looks at a group of male friends and their obsession with five sheltered sisters. This would quickly solidify Coppola’s style of highlighting edgy stories and doing it with beautiful photography.

With the casting of Kirsten Dunst as the standout sister in the group, it begins the duo’s collaboration over multiple films.

1. “Lost in Translation” (2003)

caption Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson in “Lost in Translation.” source Focus Features

Based heavily on her life while married to Spike Jonze, Coppola casts Scarlett Johansson as Charlotte, a neglected wife of a celebrity photographer who while tagging along with him to a job in Tokyo befriends Bob, an aging actor (Bill Murray).

The movie has since become Coppola’s landmark work as it earned her a best original screenplay Oscar win and a best director nomination. The movie was nominated for best picture and Murray was nominated for best actor.

It also has one of the best endings ever, as Bob and Charlotte end their time in Tokyo with an embrace on a busy street and Bob whispers into Charlotte’s ear, though we never know what is said.