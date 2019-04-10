Dirk Nowitzki was brought to tears in his final home game with the Mavericks after a moving video showed all of the charity work he has done

source Fox Sports Southwest/NBA

Dirk Nowitzki played his final home game with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, scoring 30 points while helping them get a 120-109 win over the Phoenix Suns.

While the NBA season has been filled with tributes to Nowitzki, during the second quarter, the Mavs went beyond the court with a video showing all of Nowitzki’s charity work during his time in Dallas, particularly at children’s hospitals.

The video recounted Nowitzki often making visits quietly, away from the spotlight, bringing enough Christmas presents that they filled up giant, rolling containers, and playing music and games with the kids.

At the end of the video, on the court, Nowitzki was moved to tears.

Nowitzki hadn’t made his retirement official during the season, despite teams and the league itself treating him to a farewell tour. On Tuesday, he confirmed he would retire at the end of the season.

Watch the tribute video and Nowitzki’s reaction below:

????: @swish41 has not only made an impact on the court, but also in the community. Watch how Uncle Dirk has touched so many lives during the holidays over the last two decades. pic.twitter.com/yXeRIDOjgs — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 10, 2019