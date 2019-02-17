Adam Silver roasted Dirk Nowitzki at his All-Star Weekend press conference

Adam Silver roasted Dirk Nowitzki during a press conference at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

Silver was explaining why Nowitzki and Dwayne Wade were added to the All-Star rosters as honorary members and noted that when he saw Nowitzki running up and down the court, he knew it would be his final season.

Nowitzki has yet to officially announce his retirement, but at 40 years old, many agree with Silver.

At his All-Star Weekend press conference, NBA commissioner Adam Silver took a tough, but hilarious jab at Dirk Nowitzki.

Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade were both added to the NBA All-Star rosters as honorary members despite not being voted in. Wade is in his last season, what he has dubbed as “the last dance,” while Nowitzki, at 40 years old, is widely believed to be in his final season.

Silver believes so, too. When asked about the idea of adding Wade and Nowitzki to the rosters, Silver explained that the idea actually came from a fan who emailed him. Silver added that he also concluded Nowitzki was going to retire.

“In the case of Dirk Nowitzki, I saw him painfully running up and down the court, and I think it was clear that this was going to be his last season,” Silver said.

Nowitzki has yet to officially announce his retirement.

Silver said the league didn’t add Nowitzki and Wade to the rosters with the idea that they would do the same thing every year; it was a unique situation this year.

“It just seemed like a wonderful opportunity to honor two greats without taking away an All-Star spot from a player who otherwise was voted from the fans or named by the coaches.”