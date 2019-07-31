caption Crime scene cleanup certainly isn’t the job for everyone. source Bryan Chan/Contributor/Getty Images

Some of the dirtiest, most dangerous, and off-putting jobs in America also pay decent salaries.

Though it can be rare to make more than $100,000 in a dirty or unpleasant job, there are exceptions.

We rounded up 15 jobs that may not be some people’s ideal career, but pay surprisingly well.

Oftentimes, the more unpleasant or off-putting a job is, the more it pays. Many dangerous, dirty, or just unpleasant jobs don’t require a college degree or even a high level of experience. However, they do require a strong commitment to the job at hand and some require an even stronger stomach.

From the dangerous depths of coal mines to sky-high electrical towers, these jobs can put you at risk. They can also make your stomach turn. You may be surprised to discover you can make pretty good money picking head lice out of other people’s scalps, cleaning porta-potties, and mopping up blood from a crime scene. Other jobs, like becoming a dental hygienist, foot doctor, or proctologist, may seem slightly off-putting to some, but pay high salaries.

Here are 15 jobs that may seem off-putting, but pay surprisingly well.

Wax specialist

caption Wax specialist. source Shutterstock

If hair grosses you out, this job may not be for you. Wax specialists are tasked with dealing with hair removal on all areas of the body – and we mean all areas. However, the monetary rewards of this career may convince you. Though the average yearly salary of a wax specialist is on the lower end of this list, it may surprise you considering wax specialists typically don’t need a college degree or years of experience.

The average yearly salary of a wax specialist is $48,750.

Butcher or meat cutter

caption Butcher or meat cutter. source Thomson Reuters

Weak stomachs, beware. Butchers and meat cutters have the grisly task of dismembering meat before it’s sold. If being surrounded by meat cuttings all day sounds like your worst nightmare, maybe this isn’t the job for you. However, butchers have the propensity to make a surprisingly high salary.

The average yearly salary of a butcher is $35,159, but master butchers can make up to a whopping $113,000.

Crime scene cleaner

caption Crime scene cleaner. source Flickr/Null Value

Crime scene cleanup certainly isn’t the job for everyone. For many, however, it’s an exciting career prospect that resembles real-life CSI. Sometimes referred to as biohazard remediation or trauma scene restoration, crime scene cleaners are tasked with cleaning up “blood, bodily fluids, and other potentially dangerous materials” after the investigators have recovered everything they need from the crime scene. You may be surprised to find out that crime scene cleaners can make relatively high salaries.

The average yearly salary for a crime scene cleaner is between $35,000 and $80,000.

Portable toilet cleaner

caption Portable toilet cleaner. source Flickr/Miguelb

Portable toilet cleaners ensure that when you’ve got to go, you’re going in a (relatively) clean environment. Portable toilet cleaners use vacuums to suck up waste from the toilets, power wash the inside and outside, and clean up any stray toilet paper or trash. Though this may not be your dream job, becoming a portable toilet cleaner can actually afford you a good quality of life and an above-average income.

The average yearly salary of a portable toilet cleaner is $36,734. However, you may be surprised to find out some porta-potty cleaners can earn up to $50,000.

Garbage collectors

caption Garbage collectors. source Flickr / Jeremy Edmunds

It’s a dirty job, but someone’s got to do it. Garbage collectors play an integral role in communities across the country and are responsible for collecting and disposing of household trash and garbage. To be a garbage collector, you usually don’t need a college degree – just a great work ethic and a threshold for bad smells. Garbage collectors can also be paid surprisingly well.

The average yearly salary for a garbage collector is $42,500, but some can make up to $100,000 depending on the state.

Plumbers

caption Plumbers. source Shutterstock

Unclogging toilets all day may not sound like your dream job. However, plumbers can earn an extremely good living doing just that. This dirty job may require training, certifications, and time as an apprentice, but it will certainly pay off.

The average yearly salary of a plumber is between $52,434 and $68,972. Owning your own plumbing business may also raise your income to surprising heights. According to PayScale’s 2017 data, the average small business owner earns $73,000 per year.

Head lice technician

caption Head lice technician. source Jovanmandic/Getty Images

Thinking about head lice is enough to make anyone’s skin crawl. If you’ve ever been unlucky enough to experience head lice or have a child suffer with it, you know removing head lice and eggs from the scalp can be a difficult job. Head lice technicians are experts in removing itchy head lice and may require no formal training to do so. Though beauty technicians, hairdressers, or those with medical training may be preferred, some head lice technician jobs only require you to have the real-world knowledge of how to remove head lice. If you’re a person who doesn’t mind doing this off-putting job, you can earn a surprisingly high salary.

The average yearly salary of a hair lice technician is $38,317, but some can earn up to $53,000.

Sewer inspector

caption Sewer inspector. source Emma Foehringer Merchant/Grist

Sewer inspectors play a vital role in society. If sewage systems encounter leaks, cracks, or clogs, sewer inspectors are the first ones to notice the issue. This often entails trudging though sewers – yes, that means human excrement – in order to locate these problems. Though this may seem like an off-putting job to some, sewer inspectors are paid reasonably well for their contributions to society.

The average yearly salary of a sewer inspector is $50,104, but they can make up to $60,000.

Mortician

caption Mortician source Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Morticians make surprisingly high salaries compared to other occupations and also compared to others working in the funeral industry – funeral directors make an average of $7,000 less per year. The trade-off is that they have to be surrounded by corpses all day. Though becoming a mortician may seem off-putting or even downright terrifying, the financial rewards may make it worth your while.

The average yearly salary of a mortician is $54,330.

Coal mine worker

caption Coal mine worker. source Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Coal mining can be a dirty and sometimes dangerous business. Deposits of methane found in many coal mines can cause large explosions if ignited by falling rock or debris, which can be fatal to those working in the mines. Coal dust also poses a threat to the health and well-being of coal miners. Coal dust can deposit in the tissue of the lungs, causing a condition known as “black lung.” Don’t let these facts scare you off completely, however. Coal miners can make surprisingly good salaries!

The average yearly salary of a coal mine worker is $64,000.

Dental hygienist

caption Dental hygienist. source Greg Williams / flickr

Dental hygienists keep your teeth nice and clean, though it can oftentimes be a dirty job for them. If going in and flossing someone else’s teeth isn’t bad enough, dental hygienists also have to deal with spit and saliva while they’re working. Dental experts claim that your mouth can be inhabited by 6 million bacteria, and many may be repulsed by the idea of cleaning other people’s teeth. However, this super-common job does have its perks, and many love being a part of this profession. The average individual salary may also be surprisingly high to some.

The average yearly salary of a dental hygienist is $69,404.

Electrical power-line installers and repairers

caption Electrical power-line installers and repairers. source Western Area Power/flickr

Installing and maintaining electrical power lines can be a dangerous job. Short circuits can happen, possibly electrocuting power-line installers. Installers and repairers may also need to climb tall towers in order to perform their jobs. If you’re afraid of heights, this job may be extremely off-putting. Though this job can be dangerous or scary to some, it does pay well.

The average yearly salary of a power-line installer is $76,800.

Oil rig worker

caption Oil rig worker. source REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Oil well drillers and rig workers can earn large salaries, with compensation increasing with added years experience. According to CNN, the average salary for rig workers and other industry personnel with less than one year’s experience is $66,923. For highly skilled workers, the pay is even more. Drilling consultants reported salaries like $235,586 and reservoir engineers can be paid around $140,00. Considering that lawyers and physicians both make under $200,000 in average medium income, this may be surprising to some.

The average yearly salary of an oil rig worker is $99,175.

Podiatrist

caption Podiatrist. source Wikimedia Commons

Some people simply can’t handle other people’s feet. While specializing in ailments of the foot may seem like some peoples’ worst nightmare, others make their living doing just that. Podiatrists handle topical/surface-level and surgical problems with the foot and many are paid generously.

The average yearly salary of a podiatrist is $127,740. However, some podiatrists can make up to $190,400.

Proctologist

caption Proctologist. source Getty Images/Joe Raedle

Proctologists are also known as colorectal surgeons and deal with illnesses and ailments of the rectum, colon or anus. A high level of education and experience is required to become a proctologist. Despite being regarded as a dirty or off-putting job, this career path is highly rewarding and respected in the medical field. You may not want to deal with other people’s digestive issues all day, but it can seriously pay off when it comes to your paycheck.

The average yearly salary of a proctologist is $208,000, but they can earn upwards of $300,000 per year in some cases.