Disadvantaged schoolchildren get boost from DHL Express

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 August 2018 – Singapore’s iconic Padang is once again filled with over 1,000 red and yellow DHL Express employees across the region for AsiaCup — the company’s annual Asia Pacific employee football and cheerleading event. This year, the world’s leading international express services provider has also organized an exclusive football clinic conducted by Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad for 20 Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries aged 10 to 12.









Schoolchildren with Fandi Ahmad and Wes Brown





Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific presenting a cheque to Tan Bee Heong, General Manager, Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund

As the Official Logistics Partner for Manchester United, the company has brought in Manchester United legend Wes Brown to give a motivational talk to inspire the 20 youth in attendance. The former Red Devil, who made over 300 appearances for the club, shared anecdotes about his life and how he overcame adversities not just in his career, but also in his youth.

As part of the company’s efforts to improve educational opportunity and employability of youths from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds, DHL Express also donated S$15,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF), to provide some relief for low income families when it comes to school-related expenses.

“AsiaCup is a momentous way for us to celebrate our employees, who are a vital asset to the success of our organization. Being able to also use this event as a platform to empower the younger generation brings even greater meaning to the event,” said Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific.

“Every child, regardless of their socio-economic background, should have access to quality education. Through the football clinic, interactions with local and international football legends, and the monetary donation, we hope to inspire the youth and provide some relief for low income families when it comes to school-related expenses so that the children can focus on their learning.”

“Football teaches the valuable skills of perseverance, teamwork and discipline, and I am happy to partner with DHL on this exclusive clinic. Through this, I hope to instill in the children the importance of these values, encourage them to dream big, and remind them that they can be successful in whatever they set their minds on,” said Fandi Ahmad, who is also the coach of the Singapore national team.

The STSPMF was set up in 2000 by The Straits Times as a community project to provide children with pocket money for school-related expenses such as buying food recess and textbooks. It now supports over 10,000 children from low-income families every year and has helped over 160,000 cases of children and youth in providing them with monthly school pocket money.

“Like us, DHL believes in helping our children reach their potential and in turn employability. STSPMF was set up to ensure that children do not have to worry about school-related expenses, and DHL’s contribution will certainly help our beneficiaries,” said Tan Bee Heong, General Manager, Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. “Being able to personally meet with Fandi Ahmad and Manchester United legend Wes Brown is indeed an inspiration to the children.”

The motivational talk, football clinic and cheque presentation took place on the sidelines of DHL AsiaCup 2018 — the company’s annual employee football and cheerleading event for Asia Pacific. Over 1,000 employees from all walks of life come together for a weekend of healthy competition and celebration. As a company that operates an extensive global network to keep goods flowing 24/7, DHL AsiaCup serves as an employee engagement program to rally teams across the region to build an even stronger employee network and celebrate their successes.

