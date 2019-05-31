Disappointing photos show what vacationing in Hawaii is really like

caption Sometimes, there’s trash on the beach. source Shutterstock and Getty Images

When planning your honeymoon, a family vacation, or a treat-yourself trip, Hawaii is probably one of the first destinations that comes to mind. There are beautiful beaches, volcanoes to hike, great food, and historical attractions. It seemingly has everything.

But despite so many desirable qualities, there are a few negatives, too. Overcrowded beaches, overpriced hotels, and less-than-breathtaking views of skyscrapers are some of the realities that come with visiting the 50th state.

The minute you hop off the plane, you’ll probably want to drive around and see the beauty of the island you’re on.

caption Hana Highway. source Chris Curtis/Shutterstock

Hana Highway in Hawaii is one of the most scenic drives in America. The coastal highway takes 620 twists and turns along the outskirts of Maui. You’ll see waterfalls, rainforests, and dramatic cliff sides.

But you won’t be the only one. In 2015, Honolulu’s traffic was ranked second-worst in the entire US.

caption Typical Honolulu traffic. source Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images

The traffic is maddening, according to locals. Depending on where you stay, driving will be anything but smooth sailing.

But once you’re out of traffic, and you finally make it to the beach, you’d be forgiven for craving some peace and quiet.

caption Lanka Beach in Oahu, Hawaii. source Shutterstock

Hawaiian beaches regularly win the top spot on lists of the best beaches in the US.

But popular beaches like Waikiki Beach are anything but relaxing.

Waikiki Beach is just one of six beaches that Honolulu Magazine called overrated. There are plenty of other things to do in Oahu besides Waikiki, but that doesn’t stop tourists from flocking there.

But even if crowds don’t bother you, you’re probably still expecting clean, pristine sand for your sunbathing pleasure.

caption The North Shore of the island of Oahu. source Joe Sohm/Visions of America/UIG via Getty Images

On Hawaiian beaches, the color of the sand ranges from white to green to black.

However, beaches are sometimes covered in trash.

caption A beach on Oahu, filled with litter. source Education Images/UIG via Getty Images

Per CNN, “Hawaii has a serious trash problem” as tons of trash has been washing up on its beaches.

Hawaii is also home to one of the dirtiest places in the world: Kamilo Point.

When some people think of Hawaii, they think of nearly untouched landscapes, and islands that are isolated and serene.

caption An aerial view of Na Pali coast in Kauai, Hawaii. source MNStudio/Shutterstock

For some people, it’s a chance to unplug and refresh. The state has amazing hiking, waterfalls, volcanoes, forests, and beaches – it’s a nature lover’s paradise.

Honolulu, however, is a super urban city filled with skyscrapers.

caption The Waikiki neighborhood of Honolulu. source NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

It’s a little bit like Miami – which would have probably been cheaper and easier to travel to.

Not every view will be of a gorgeous waterfall or beach.