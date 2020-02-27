Disappointing photos show what it’s really like to celebrate Mardi Gras in New Orleans

caption Large crowds are a fact of life when attending Mardi Gras. source Chris Graythen / Getty Images

Mardi Gras, with its bright colors, big crowds, and lively parades, is the first thing that comes to mind for many people when they think of New Orleans.

But taking part in the annual celebration isn’t quite as glamorous as you might think.

The crowds are enormous, mountains of trash can pile up, getting a good spot on a balcony to watch the action can cost hundreds of dollars, and someone might try to fight you for some plastic beads.

Here’s what it’s really like to visit New Orleans for Mardi Gras.

New Orleans and Mardi Gras are basically synonymous with each other. After all, the Louisiana city has been the home of America’s biggest “Fat Tuesday” (as the name means in French) celebrations for decades, with the latest one taking place this past Tuesday. There are bright colors, big crowds, lively parades, and lots of delicious food, with much of it taking place in the historic French Quarter.

But taking part in Mardi Gras celebrations in the city isn’t quite as glamorous as some people might believe. The crowds are so large they can be overwhelming and make it hard to move, for starters. Getting a good spot on a balcony to see the action can also cost several hundred dollars.

People might fight you for the traditional plastic beads that are thrown during the parade. Mountains of trash pile up, too. A lot of people drinking also means lots of drinks being spilled. And it’s probably worth mentioning the enormous crowds again.

The image many people have of Mardi Gras is of bright, lively celebrations.

caption A float during Mardi Gras. source Cheryl Gerber / Getty Images

“Fat Tuesday” is a big deal in New Orleans. People spend months preparing for the bright, lively parades, donning beautiful costumes as their equally beautiful floats make their way through the historic streets of the French Quarter. Visitors from around the world descend on the city to join in the fun – and many of them wear bright costumes, too.

But it needs to be said early: the crowds can be overwhelming.

caption Crowds in the French Quarter of New Orleans for Mardi Gras. source Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Typical Mardi Gras attendance is about 1.4 million people, according to WTVA. In other words: you better like large crowds, or at least streets so clogged with other human beings you can only really move in whatever direction everyone else is going.

The French Quarter’s beautiful wrought-iron balconies can be a great spot to watch the celebrations from.

caption A balcony in the French Quarter. source DeAgostini / Getty Images

There’s no denying the wrought-iron balconies in the French Quarter are beautiful – they’re worth coming to New Orleans to see just on their own. A lot of them are highly decorated, too, with some of them boasting enough plants to probably be classified as a jungle.

But good luck getting a spot on a balcony — if you want one, it can cost more than $200 per person.

caption Crowds packing a balcony for Mardi Gras. source Patrick Semansky / Getty Images

Several places in the French Quarter along the traditional parade route sell spots on their balconies from which to catch the action. But many are not cheap, or anywhere close to it.

The club Bourbon Heat, for example, sold balcony spots for this year’s Mardi Gras starting at $177 per person for an evening spot, going up to about $230 for a spot during the day or night.

Mardi Gras can get expensive, as prices for things like hotels and Uber rides can be far higher than what you’d normally pay.

caption Visitors drinking at the carousel bar lounge in Hotel Monteleone on Royal Street in the French Quarter. source Tim Graham / Getty Images

Want to stay the night in New Orleans for Mardi Gras? Get ready to drop some serious money – or get to work on winning the lottery to afford it. The average hotel room in New Orleans for Mardi Gras can cost about $260 per person a night, according to travel booking site Hipmunk – and a four or five-star room can run upwards of $500 a night.

And then there’s ridesharing services like Uber and “surge” pricing to accommodate the crowds. For instance, one TripAdvisor review complains of being charged $98 for a journey of less than 10 miles during Mardi Gras last year.

A lot of partying means there’s likely to be lots of drunk people.

caption Nighttime crowds at Mardi Gras. source Skip Bolen / WireImage

You might get a drink spilled on you, ruining your clothes, or at the very least, find lots of people bumping into you.

Whatever you do, don’t drink and drive, but be aware that other people unfortunately might – it probably comes as no surprise that police arrest more people for drunk driving during Mardi Gras than at any other time of the year.

One of the most famous Mardi Gras traditions is to wear the bright plastic beads that are thrown during the parades.

caption A Mardi Gras parade participant throwing beads to attendees. source Skip Bolen / Getty Images

Mardi Gras beads don’t just make pretty souvenirs – they also have a long history. According to Metro, the tradition goes back to when Mardi Gras marked the last day before the Christian season of Lent, and the beads are usually gold, green and purple – representing power, faith, and justice.

Some people will push and shove to get the beads — and sometimes even fight.

caption People clamoring to get beads during a Mardi Gras parade. source Chris Graythen / Getty Images

People will do all kinds of things for Mardi Gras beads. Just go on YouTube and you can see several videos of people fighting to get their hands on them.

With so many people around, it also means you’ll see lots of security.

caption Police on horseback passing through the French Quarter. source Mario Tama / Getty Images

While extra police might be around, odds are they won’t be in the mood to share a drink with you as they try to keep the crowds in line and watch out for potential violence. Last year, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell asked residents and visitors who own guns to keep them at home, according to AP. This was after several people were killed in a Mardi Gras shooting in 2018, ABC News reported.

Mountains of trash pile up.

caption A tractor being used to help clean up Mardi Gras trash. source Chris Graythen / Getty Images

The scale of the amount of garbage produced is enormous: AP reports 93,000 pounds of Mardi Gras beads were sucked out of storm drains along a single five-block stretch of the French Quarter in 2018. And last year, about 1,080 tons of Mardi Gras trash was sent to landfills. Translation: you’re probably going to see a lot of garbage piling up as you celebrate.

You may be in a hurry to get to where the celebrations are, but because of the crowds, traffic can be a nightmare — and it doesn’t help when you’re stuck behind parade floats.

caption Mardi Gras floats in heavy traffic heading onto the Mississippi River Bridge. source Reuters / Jeff Zelevansky

You’re probably going to see the backs of cars a lot when visiting for Mardi Gras. For starters, the French Quarter is closed to most cars and trucks for several days before and after Mardi Gras, so a lot of people will be parking just outside the area, creating extra congestion the closer you get.

The main parades at Mardi Gras are free to attend, and many events are outdoors. So you might assume it’s normally quite sunny.

Being in the Deep South, people would assume New Orleans would be sunny and warm year-round. And, yes: it’s a lot warmer most of the year than, say, New York or Boston – so some years during Mardi Gras, the weather will be excellent.

But bad weather does happen, and can make things less than enjoyable if you don’t like cold temperatures or getting rained on.

caption Mardi Gras revelers using umbrellas to stay dry. source Mario Tama / Getty Images

If you’re willing to brave the crowds for Mardi Gras, prepare to possibly get wet: data from the National Weather Service reveals rain on Mardi Gras is not uncommon. Temperatures can be a tad chilly, too – most years it is below 70 degrees Fahrenheit during the day. In other words: better bring an umbrella to be safe – and maybe a warm jacket.

Mardi Gras is just for a short time. But large crowds can be found in the French Quarter all year — and all the problems that come with them.

caption Crowds along Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. source Mario Tama / Getty Images

The streets of the French Quarter may be packed for Mardi Gras, but they can be at other times of the year too, especially during the summer. And while visitors praise its vibrant nightlife and great food, overtourism is becoming a concern. Even at other times of the year, reviewers on sites like TripAdvisor say restaurants and hotels in the area are expensive.

So while Mardi Gras might just be for a short time, many of the less-than-desirable things that come with it, like overcrowding and high prices, can be an issue year-round.

