Disappointing photos show what it’s like to travel on the London Underground

- The London Underground is the oldest underground train line in the world, according to The Telegraph.
- Transport for London reports that up to five million journeys are made between its 270 stations every day.
- But traveling on the Underground – featured in countless films including the 2012 James Bond movie “Skyfall” – isn’t quite as glamorous as some people might think.
- From overcrowding to strikes, broken escalators, service delays, and rodents, here’s what it’s really like to ride the London Underground.
But traveling on the tube, as Londoners call it, isn’t quite as glamorous as movies might lead one to believe. From overcrowding, to strikes by staff, broken escalators, uninspiring station architecture, service delays, and rodents, here’s what it’s really like.
The London Underground may be the world’s oldest underground train system and has been featured in a James Bond movie, but many of its stations are not exactly scenic.
Overcrowding is an issue.
With up to five million passenger journeys every day, space is often at a premium on the trains …
… And even if you can get a seat, you might be squeezed between two strangers.
Things can be especially chaotic during rush hour at stations close to office blocks.
Broken escalators can make things more crowded.
Having only some of the entry and exit gates working does not help with crowding.
With 270 stations, figuring out where you need to go can be difficult if you’re not good at reading maps.
Getting assistance can be hard if the ticket windows are closed.
Tube strikes are fairly common, and can lead to a reduction or suspension of services.
Sometimes stations will simply be closed entirely due to bad weather, maintenance, accidents, or strikes.
You might see rodents on the platform with you.
Being small and confined spaces, illnesses can spread at the stations and on the trains.
If you’re out late, only the Victoria, Jubilee, and most of the Central, Northern and Piccadilly lines run at night, and only on Fridays and Saturdays.
You might encounter people not wearing any pants, at least if it’s No Pants Day (or No Trousers Day as it’s called in the UK).
You might get to see the Queen …
… But you’re far more likely to see lots of security.
Even with the security, you can still see people doing things they probably shouldn’t be doing, like climbing on top of entrance signs during soccer tournaments.
Despite the name, many of the stations aren’t even underground — in fact, only about 45% of the network is.
