Disappointing photos that show what royal life is really like

By
Alison Millington, Insider
-
Prince Philip is still faced with the difficult choice of selecting the perfect pint.

caption
Prince Philip is still faced with the difficult choice of selecting the perfect pint.
source
Justin Tallis

It’s easy to assume that life as a royal is made up of big, glamorous weddings, famous friends, and expensive outfits.

But, if you look closely, there’s a lot more to it.

From having your most embarrassing moments caught on camera to being expected to show up to events even when your newborn has kept you up all night, life as a royal has its challenges.

Scroll down to see some of the most disappointing photos that show what life as a royal is really like.

Cameras catch you when you’re mid-sneeze.

caption
Princess Charlotte.
source
Jane Barlow / Getty

You even get caught taking out the trash.

source
Ian Waldie / Getty Images

There are basically cameras on you at all times.

source
Charles McQuillan / Getty

People try to take selfies with you when you’re really not in the mood.

source
Peter Macdiarmid / Getty

You can’t tell a secret without someone watching.

source
Phil Noble / Getty

You still have to pick up your daughter when she cries …

source
Chris Jackson / Getty

… and the world is watching when your son throws a tantrum.

source
Chris Jackson / Getty

Even when you’re a royal, your dad still has to walk you to school …

caption
Prince George on his first day of school.
source
Richard Pohle / Getty

… and your older brother gets the better view from the window seat.

source
Chris Jackson / Getty

You may win the match, but your wife gets to hold the trophy.

source
Chris Jackson / Getty

You’re not allowed to wear the stylish new hat you bought for your day at Wimbledon…

caption
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon.
source
Clive Mason / Getty

… yet sometimes you have to wear a hat even when it’s windy.

source
Jeff Spicer / Getty

There are some outfits you’re simply expected to wear.

caption
Prince George.
source
John Stillwell / Getty

You also have to pose for some pretty awkward photos…

source
Yui Mok / Getty

… and try a lot of different sports.

source
Dominic Lipinski / Getty

You’re expected to attend events even when your new baby has kept you up all night…

source
Eddie Mulholland / Getty

… and when it’s pouring rain.

source
Ian Vogler / Getty

You still have to drive yourself around …

source
Carl De Souza / Getty

… even in the rain, again.

source
Ben Stansall / Getty

Sometimes, you still have to take the train.

source
Reuters / Ian Jones

You board it just like everyone else.

source
Reuters/Stefan Rousseau

You do the gardening, too …

source
Reuters/Will Burges

… and on occasion, the grocery shopping.

source
Reuters/Justin Tallis

You still have to take off your own shoes.

source
Paul Edwards / Getty

You don’t always get the best view at concerts, even when you’re the queen.

source
Reuters/Dave Thompson

A two-year-old still manages to steal your popcorn …

source
Getty Images

… and you still struggle to pick your pint at the pub.

Kids will still rub your beard and think you’re Santa.

source
Phil Noble / Getty

You have to meet with world leaders, whether you want to or not.

source
Richard Pohle / Getty

Some of them will keep you waiting even though you’re the Queen.

source
Ben Stansall / Getty

You have to visit a whole lot of exhibitions and museums.

source
Andrew Milligan / Getty

You still have to dig in your handbag to find anything.

source
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty

You’re forced to put on a brave face when meeting new prickly creatures.

source
Dominic Lipinski / Getty

You have to try a lot of different food…

source
Phil Noble / Getty

… even when you don’t like the smell of it.

source
Phil Noble / Getty

You still fall over sometimes…

source
Getty/Victoria Jones

… and you still look a bit awkward when you dance.

source
Chris Jackson / Getty