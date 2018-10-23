Disappointing photos that show what royal life is really like

caption Prince Philip is still faced with the difficult choice of selecting the perfect pint. source Justin Tallis

It’s easy to assume that life as a royal is made up of big, glamorous weddings, famous friends, and expensive outfits.

But, if you look closely, there’s a lot more to it.

From having your most embarrassing moments caught on camera to being expected to show up to events even when your newborn has kept you up all night, life as a royal has its challenges.

Scroll down to see some of the most disappointing photos that show what life as a royal is really like.

Cameras catch you when you’re mid-sneeze.

caption Princess Charlotte. source Jane Barlow / Getty

You even get caught taking out the trash.

source Ian Waldie / Getty Images

There are basically cameras on you at all times.

source Charles McQuillan / Getty

People try to take selfies with you when you’re really not in the mood.

source Peter Macdiarmid / Getty

You can’t tell a secret without someone watching.

source Phil Noble / Getty

You still have to pick up your daughter when she cries …

source Chris Jackson / Getty

… and the world is watching when your son throws a tantrum.

source Chris Jackson / Getty

Even when you’re a royal, your dad still has to walk you to school …

caption Prince George on his first day of school. source Richard Pohle / Getty

… and your older brother gets the better view from the window seat.

source Chris Jackson / Getty

You may win the match, but your wife gets to hold the trophy.

source Chris Jackson / Getty

You’re not allowed to wear the stylish new hat you bought for your day at Wimbledon…

caption Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon. source Clive Mason / Getty

Source: Business Insider

… yet sometimes you have to wear a hat even when it’s windy.

There are some outfits you’re simply expected to wear.

caption Prince George. source John Stillwell / Getty

You also have to pose for some pretty awkward photos…

source Yui Mok / Getty

… and try a lot of different sports.

You’re expected to attend events even when your new baby has kept you up all night…

source Eddie Mulholland / Getty

Source: Business Insider

… and when it’s pouring rain.

You still have to drive yourself around …

source Carl De Souza / Getty

… even in the rain, again.

source Ben Stansall / Getty

Sometimes, you still have to take the train.

source Reuters / Ian Jones

You board it just like everyone else.

source Reuters/Stefan Rousseau

You do the gardening, too …

source Reuters/Will Burges

… and on occasion, the grocery shopping.

source Reuters/Justin Tallis

You still have to take off your own shoes.

You don’t always get the best view at concerts, even when you’re the queen.

source Reuters/Dave Thompson

A two-year-old still manages to steal your popcorn …

source Getty Images

… and you still struggle to pick your pint at the pub.

source Justin Tallis

Kids will still rub your beard and think you’re Santa.

You have to meet with world leaders, whether you want to or not.

Some of them will keep you waiting even though you’re the Queen.

Source: Vanity Fair

You have to visit a whole lot of exhibitions and museums.

You still have to dig in your handbag to find anything.

You’re forced to put on a brave face when meeting new prickly creatures.

You have to try a lot of different food…

… even when you don’t like the smell of it.

You still fall over sometimes…

source Getty/Victoria Jones

… and you still look a bit awkward when you dance.