Disappointing photos show what popular honeymoon destinations look like in real life

Honeymoon destinations aren’t always as picturesque as they seem.

Santorini, Greece, gets crowded.

Visitors to the Maldives take an unglamorous ferry between islands.

Parts of Kuta Beach in Bali, Indonesia, are full of trash and debris.

From dense crowds to beaches covered in trash, some vacation spots popular with newlyweds don’t live up to the hype. Here’s the expectation versus the reality of what honeymoon destinations can really be like.

Santorini was named the hottest honeymoon destination by Pinterest’s Wedding Report in 2017.

caption Rooftops in Santorini, Greece. source Dmitry Morgan/Shutterstock

The Greek island is known for its stunning sunsets, pastel-colored houses, and scenic clifftop villages.

Santorini may have become too popular.

caption Spectators sit on roof tops in Santorini. source Mark Wieland/Getty Images

But about 2 million people visit Santorini every year, and that’s not including cruise ship passengers. Things clearly get crowded …

Rome’s Trevi Fountain is one of the world’s most popular tourist attractions.

caption The Trevi fountain. source ventdusud/iStock

Legend has it that if you throw a coin into the Trevi Fountain, you’ll visit Rome again someday.

Lots of tourists flock to the fountain to throw their coins in, so it can be hard to get a good spot near the water.

Coins thrown into the Trevi Fountain in Rome add up to almost $1 million a year. A Roman Catholic charity collects the coins and distributes them to those in need.

Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, is known for its surfing, shopping, and white sands.

caption Waikiki Beach in Hawaii. source CharlotteRaboff/Shutterstock

For newlyweds looking for a romantic beach vacation, Hawaii is a popular choice.

For those who want a stretch of sand to themselves, however, Waikiki Beach might not be the best option.

About 9.3 million people visit Hawaii every year.

Kuta Beach in Bali is considered the island’s most well-known beach resort, according to Hotels.com.

caption Kuta Beach in Bali, Indonesia. source zstock/Shutterstock

It helps that it’s right near the airport in Tuban.

But parts of it are covered in trash and debris.

caption Piles of garbage at Kuta Beach in Bali, Indonesia. source Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf via Reuters

Travel blogger Nomadic Matt calls Kuta Beach “the worst place in Bali” because of its heavy tourist presence, which leads to polluted water and crowded, overpriced bars and restaurants.

Known as the “City of Love,” newlyweds from around the world flock to Paris to see sites like the Eiffel Tower.

caption The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. source Iakov Kalinin/Shutterstock

The Eiffel Tower was the tallest building in the world until 1930, when New York City’s Chrysler Building took the title.

Couples might have a hard time finding a place to picnic on the grass beneath the Eiffel Tower.

caption Parisians and tourists relax on the grass near the Eiffel Tower. source Charles Platiau/Reuters

More than 41 million people visited Paris in 2017, so the crowds come with the oft-packed territory …

The Maldives, made up of 26 atolls in the Indian Ocean, offer abundant opportunities for snorkeling and beach lounging.

caption The Maldives. source Stockforlife/Shutterstock

Baros Maldives has been dubbed the “World’s Most Romantic Resort” by World Travel Awards for four years in a row and six times total.

Visitors may have to take an unglamorous ferry between islands.

caption Tourists wait to board a ferry to depart from Male in the Maldives. source Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Malé in the Maldives is one of the most crowded islands in the world.

Fiji is another supposedly blissful island escape for newlyweds.

caption A beach in Fiji. source Shutterstock/Martin Valigursky

It’s one of the world’s most breathtaking islands.

Not all of its resorts are glamorous, though.

caption A forlorn resort in Fiji. source WB/PB/Reuters

Even on idyllic islands, there are less-than-stellar hotels.

Iceland’s Blue Lagoon is a geothermal spa and oasis with skin-nourishing clay and milky blue water.

caption The Blue Lagoon. source Dennis van de Water/Shutterstock

Almost 1.2 million people visited the Blue Lagoon in 2017.

For all its Instagram fame, the man-made pool can be overcrowded and underwhelming.

caption The Blue Lagoon in Iceland is usually far from empty. source Roberto La Rosa/Shutterstock

The hot springs experience isn’t always as picture-perfect as it seems.