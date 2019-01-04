7 discontinued chips you didn’t know you missed

caption All these chips were only in our lives temporarily. source YouTube

For one reason or another, some popular chips were discontinued.

Jumpin’ Jack Cheese Doritos and Cheetos Cracker Trax were popular in the ’90s but are no longer sold.

Sun Chips Sweet and Spicy BBQ chips, 3D Doritos, and Wild ‘n Mild Ranch Fritos appear to be gone.

Though we all have a favorite snack food, there was a time when pantries were filled with snacks that don’t even exist today. Some of the most popular snack brands today have still had to discontinue launches for one reason or the other.

Here are some of those discontinued chip varieties that fans miss.

Jumpin’ Jack Cheese Doritos were loved by American teens of the ’90s.

caption Doritos temporarily brought back this chip in 2013. source Flickr/theimpulsivebuy

Say cheese. That’s what “the youth of America,” according to Jay Leno’s 1990 commercial, did, fully endorsing the new Dorito flavor. It was short-lived, but Doritos revived it for a stint of time as a throwback flavor in 2013.

Cheetos Cracker Trax were one of a few types of cheesy paws.

caption They were one of a few shaped treats. source Flickr/Krista

Frito-Lay tried many versions of shaped Cheetos including X’s and O’s, Paws, and Cracker Trax, which were shaped like mascot Chester Cheetos paws. These shapes spanned throughout the ’90s into the mid-2000s.

With fans clamoring for their return, it would appear that Paws have returned to the Frito-Lay line-up, with the rest of the shaped products still waiting for a come-back.

Wild ‘n Mild Ranch Fritos were an ’80s and ’90s favorite.

caption They had a comeback in the 2000s. source Flickr/theimpulsivebuy

You may remember this product’s 1989 wild west-themed commercial, but these Fritos were discontinued sometime in the late ’90s. They had a brief comeback as a limited-edition flavor in 2012.

3D Doritos were perhaps the most interesting Dorito variety.

caption These chips were released twice. source Flickr/theimpulsivebuy

Doritos 3D were a puffy version of the classic cheesy chip. They were released in a few variations and varieties, including the 3D evolution bacon cheddar version seen above. They went on their merry way in the early 2000s, but still have dedicated followers clamoring to see them back on shelves today.

Pizzarias were bite-sized pizza crisps popular in the ’80s.

caption Another chip from Keebler, which had ads on VHS as YouTube user stuffIfoundonVHS posted on his channel. source YouTube/randomstuffIfindonWHS

Pizzaria, pizza-flavored crisps released by Keebler were a hit in the ’80s.

Though there are petitions to bring them back now, it seems they were discontinued sometime in the ’90s.

Salsa con Queso Cheetos are missed even today.

caption People are clamoring to get them back. source Flickr/theimpulsivebuy

Although Hot Cheetos are all the rage these days, back in the early to mid-200s, people were munching on Salsa Con Queso crunchy Cheetos.

The slightly-spicy treat appears to have been discontinued sometime after 2012, and like many treats gone by, there is a petition to bring them back.

Sun Chips Sweet and Spicy BBQ chips appear to be gone.

caption Other flavors are still kicking. source Flickr/theimpulsivebuy

This flavor of Sun Chips appears to have been introduced around 2013 and has since disappeared from shelves. It’s no longer listed on the Sun Chips product page, but you can still find it on sellers like Amazon for a marked-up price.

