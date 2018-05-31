32 beloved snacks you’ll never be able to eat again

- source
- Many snacks, sodas, and candies that were once hugely popular have been discontinued.
- Many of the products, like Altoids Sours, were discontinued because sales were poor or the product was unpopular.
- Products like Lemon Ice Gatorade, Keebler Magic Middles, and Planters Cheez Balls have fan-made Facebook pages or petitions demanding the products be brought back.
These food and drink items used to grace the pantry shelves of many American households. But their glory days have passed, and now they have been discontinued.
An old Reddit thread explored the items that people are most nostalgic for, so we decided to do our own research on some of Americans’ most beloved lost brands.
Some soda varieties just didn’t click with consumers. There are also many lost fast food and snack items.
Here’s what we found:
Altoids’ Tangerine Sours were discontinued in 2010 because demand was low and sales were falling.
Butterfinger BB’s were mini peanut butter and chocolate candy balls. They were discontinued in 2006.
Black Pepper Jack Doritos were released about a decade ago and discontinued around 2008.
Keebler Magic Middles were beloved in the 1980s. They were a vanilla shortbread with a chocolate middle.
Tic Tac discontinued its Cinnamon and Spearmint flavors a few years ago.
The Snapple Element Drinks were popular in the early 2000s but were discontinued. Since then, several online petitions have begged for their return.
Cherry Vanilla Coke, plus a diet version, were launched in 2006 but discontinued just a year later. Other brands like Pepsi and Dr. Pepper still make the flavor.
Fiery Habanero Doritos were discontinued in 2009.
Jello Pudding Pops were a popsicle advertised by Bill Cosby. They disappeared in the early ’90s, but you can still buy a kit to make them yourself.
Lemon Ice Gatorade hasn’t been around for a decade, but it does have its own Facebook page. It was brought back to 7-Eleven stores for a limited time in 2015.
Apple Newtons were an offshoot of the popular Fig Newton brand. Other discontinued flavors include grape and cherry.
Carnation breakfast bars were a staple in the 1980s. They also have a Facebook page pleading for their return.
Snapple’s Mint Iced Tea was taken off the shelves back in 2007.
The Bigfoot was a Pizza Hut pie from the early 1990s. It was very large and came in a rectangular shape.
Taco Bell spicy chicken burritos had a hot jalapeño sauce. They were discontinued and replaced with a chicken burrito.
Regular Coke with Lime was discontinued in 2005. A diet variety still exists.
Munch ‘Ems were snack crackers produced by Keebler in flavors like sour cream and onion and ranch. They were discontinued in the early 2000s.
Planters Cheez Balls were discontinued in 2006. Several online petitions are pleading for their return.
Cookies ‘N Cream Twix bars were available in the early 1990s. They were discontinued along with the chocolate fudge variety.
McDonald’s had chicken fajitas in the 1990s, but they were soon pulled from the menu.
Heinz E-Z Squirt was a variety of colored ketchup marketed toward kids. It came in purple, green and red and was available from 2000 to 2006.
Hershey’s Bar None candy bars haven’t been sold in the US since 1993.
Crystal Pepsi was a clear, caffeine-free soft drink that was discontinued in 1993.
Aquafina Alive was a fruit-flavored, vitamin-enhanced beverage that was created to compete with Vitamin Water. It was re-launched in 2008 but is no longer available. It’s unclear when it was discontinued.
Uncle Ben’s rice bowls were supposed to offer convenience in cooking, but they were discontinued in 2008.
Dunkaroos were sold by General Mills in the 1990s and were discontinued in 2012.
Flavor-Blasted Jalapeño Cheese Goldfish were a spicy alternative to cheddar, but they’re no longer available. It’s unclear when they were discontinued.
Pop-Tarts Crunch was a cereal based on the famous pastries, but it was discontinued in the late 1990s.
Reese’s Bites were peanut-butter-and-chocolate bites that were discontinued with the entire Hershey Bites line in 2008.
Burger King’s Cheezy-Flavored “Shake ‘Em Up Fries” were a short-lived item. The customer was given a cheese powder to sprinkle over the fries.
Wonka’s Oompas were a chocolate-and-peanut-butter candy produced in the ’70s and ’80s. Now the name is used for a fruit candy.
McDonald’s introduced the Hula Burger in the ’60s to appeal to Catholics who couldn’t eat meat on Fridays. It featured a grilled pineapple slice and cheese on a bun.
