Discovery is making a Netflix-style streaming service for sports, and it’s paying $2 billion for streaming rights to the PGA Tour

- Tom Pennington/Getty
- Discovery Inc., owner of channels like Food Network and HGTV, has acquired the TV and streaming rights to more than 140 golf tournament events, including the PGA Tour.
- The 12-year deal will cost Discovery $2 billion, and goes into effect in 2019.
- It’s part of Discovery’s effort to get into the sports broadcast market with a new Netflix-style streaming service.
Starting next year, golf fans looking to binge-watch the sport will want to tune in to Discovery, and they might even have a Netflix-style streaming app to try out too.
Discovery Inc. has agreed to a $2 billion, 12-year deal that includes the TV and streaming rights to the PGA Tour, as the company begins to expand into sports coverage. The deal begins in 2019, and will include more than 140 golf tournaments per year, as well as the PGA Tour, on Discovery channels and an upcoming Netflix-like streaming service.
“We think the PGA Tour is the most compelling international sports IP in the world,” said David Zaslav, the CEO of Discovery, in a statement to Bloomberg, which first reported the deal.
Discovery, which owns channels like Food Network, HGTV, and the Travel Channel, doesn’t have much of a history of sports coverage. In addition to the golf deal, Discovery has purchased the European rights to the Olympics until 2024 – a $1.4 billion deal.
CBS and NBCUniversal both have deals to air the PGA Tour in the United States through 2021, according to Bloomberg’s report.