The 14 most repulsive dishes in Sweden’s new Disgusting Food Museum

One of the most unappealing museums in the world, the Disgusting Food Museum, has just opened in Malmö, Sweden – for members of the public who are brave enough to visit, that is.

The museum features such delicacies as bull’s penis (pictured above), spicy rabbit heads, mouse wine, and sheep’s eyeball juice.

You might remember the museum’s curator, Samuel West, from the ironically popular Museum of Failure – also located in Sweden.

“When I opened the Museum of Failure I was amazed at the impact it had. If a simple fun exhibit could change peoples’ attitude towards failure, what other assumptions could an exhibit change?” West said in a statement sent to INSIDER.

“Our current meat production is terribly environmentally unsustainable, and we urgently need to start considering alternatives. But many people are disgusted by the idea of eating insects and sceptical about lab-grown meat…

“If we can change our notions of what food is disgusting or not, it could potentially help us transition to more sustainable protein sources.”

Guests at the exhibition are able to see, smell, and taste 80 different foods, which are considered a luxury in some locales and absolutely vile in others.

Scroll down to have a look at some of the most disgusting offerings, but be warned: this article is not for the faint-hearted.

Cuy, or Roasted Guinea Pig, is one of Peru’s most famous dishes. The indigenous animal has been a staple in the Andean diet for around 5,000 years.

Menudo is a Mexican soup made of boiled stomach lining of cattle and sheep. It is apparently rubbery in texture and tastes slightly gamey, according to the museum.

Kumis is a beverage traditionally consumed by farming communities in Russia and Central Asia. The drink is comprised of fermented mare’s milk, which is slightly alcoholic and sparkling.

Kiviak might just be the strangest meal in the world. Consumed by Inuits in the Artic, Kiviak is made by gutting a seal, filling its body with 300-500 tiny auk birds, then sewing it back up. The seal sack is then left to ferment for around 18 months to preserve and tenderise the bird meat within. The dish has to be eaten outside because the smell is so pungent. It reportedly tastes like a cross between liquorice and a very strong cheese.

Casu Marzu, a Sardinian speciality, is made by cutting the rind off of sheeps cheese and allowing maggots to nibble and soften the centre — resulting in a much softer, stronger product. Apparently, it’s imperative to chew the maggots to death before swallowing to avoid health complications down the line. Somewhat unsurprisingly, it is illegal in the European Union.

Kale Pache is a soup made from the head and hooves of a goat. It is traditional in the Caucasus (where it is known as Khash) and some Middle Eastern countries.

Bull’s penis is allegedly an aphrodisiac and is eaten around the world. According to the museum, it is cut down the urethra and washed to remove the urine smell.

Baby mice wine. Made by infusing rice wine (baiju) with dead baby mice, it is thought to be something of a health tonic in China. *Note — I’ve tried baiju infused with snakes, and it tastes just as bad as it sounds.

Scottish haggis is a savoury pudding made by stuffing sheep’s stomach with offal, onion, oatmeal, suet and spices.

Garum is an ancient Roman sauce made from fermented fish guts — it’s actually not too dissimilar from the regular fish sauce we’re used to today.

The century egg dates back to the Ming dynasty in China — it is made by soaking duck, chicken, or quail’s eggs in strong black tea, lime, salt, and freshly burned wood ashes for several weeks or even months.

Mopane worms are considered a delicacy in their native Zimbabwe. The worms are actually caterpillars belonging to the emperor moth species.

In Outer Mongolia, a pickled sheep’s eye in tomato juice is a fail-safe hangover cure.

Indonesian kopi luwak is actually a rather trendy coffee product collected from the excrement of a wild cat-like animal called the luwak. Coffee cherries pass through the digestive system of the animals and are then collected by farmers who clean, wash, and sell them for roasting.

