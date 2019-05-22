Here’s what the cast of Disney’s live-action ‘Aladdin’ looks like in real life

caption Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in “Aladdin.” source Disney

Disney’s live-action remake of “Aladdin” will be released on Friday.

The stars of the movie, including Naomi Scott, Mena Massoud, and Will Smith, attended the Hollywood premiere on Tuesday.

Some cast members looked similar to their on-screen characters while others appeared much different.

“Aladdin” is the latest live-action Disney movie to hit the theaters.

The film, which stars Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, puts a new spin on the classic animated movie. It features original songs, some new characters, and extravagant musical numbers. Will Smith also takes on the iconic role of the Genie.

Ahead of the release of the remake on Friday, the actors stepped out at the Hollywood, California premiere at the El Capitan Theater on Tuesday.

Here’s what the stars of “Aladdin” look like in real life.

Mena Massoud stars as the film’s titular character.

caption Mena Massoud as Aladdin in “Aladdin.” source Disney

He lost his parents when he was younger and dreams of a life beyond the streets.

Massoud’s hair is a bit shorter and styled differently in real life.

caption Mena Massoud at the “Aladdin” premiere. source Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

The Egyptian-born actor previously appeared on the Amazon series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

Naomi Scott portrays Princess Jasmine.

caption Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine in “Aladdin.” source Walt Disney Studios

She’s independent and wants to help the people of Agrabah.

Scott looked like a real-life princess at the premiere.

caption Naomi Scott at the “Aladdin” premiere. source Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

The actress and singer played the Pink Ranger in the 2017 “Power Rangers” movie. Next, she’ll star in the “Charlie’s Angels” reboot with Kristen Stewart.

Will Smith plays the wish-granting Genie who befriends Aladdin.

caption Will Smith stars as the Genie. source Disney

He’s quite the jokester, but also gives Aladdin advice.

In real life, Smith is obviously not blue.

caption Will Smith at the “Aladdin” premiere. source Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

The actor also isn’t bald. During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Smith said that he took home one of the Genie’s hats, even though he probably wasn’t allowed to keep it.

Navid Negahban plays the ruler of Agrabah and Jasmine’s father, the Sultan.

caption Navid Negahban as the Sultan in “Aladdin.” source Disney

He’s overprotective of his daughter and confines her to their palace.

Negahban has a shorter beard in real life.

caption Navid Negahban at the “Aladdin” premiere. source Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

He’s known for his roles on “Legion” and “Homeland.”

Jafar, the villain of the film, is played by Marwan Kenzari.

caption Marwan Kenzari as Jafar in “Aladdin.” source Disney

He’s the Sultan’s advisor and often seen with his scepter that’s shaped like a snake.

Kenzari is less sinister than his “Aladdin” character.

caption Marwan Kenzari at the “Aladdin” premiere. source Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

He also rocks a longer beard in real life. Kenzari’s recent roles include Pierre Michel in “Murder on the Orient Express” and Malik in “The Mummy.”

Nasim Pedrad stars as Dalia, Jasmine’s handmaiden.

caption Nasim Pedrad as Dalia in “Aladdin.” source Disney

Dalia is Jasmine’s confidante who keeps a close eye on her.

Pedrad’s hair is a slightly lighter shade off-screen and she wore a dress with a cutout to the premiere.

caption Nasim Pedrad at the premiere of “Aladdin.” source Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

You may recognize the former “Saturday Night Live” star from her role as Aly on “New Girl.”