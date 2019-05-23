How 5 Disney animated classics compare to their live-action remakes at the box office

caption “Aladdin” comes to theaters this weekend. source Disney

Disney’s “Aladdin,” in theaters this weekend, is just one of many live-action remakes of its animated classics the company is releasing this year.

We compared some of Disney’s animated originals to their live-action remakes at the box office after inflation.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Disney’s “Aladdin” hits theaters this weekend. It’s the second Disney remake of an animated classic to be released this year, following March’s “Dumbo” – and it won’t be the last.

“The Lion King” arrives in June; a sequel to the “Sleeping Beauty” reimagining, “Maleficent,” comes to theaters in October; and a live-action “Lady and the Tramp” will be included on Disney’s streaming service, Disney Plus, when it launches in November.

READ MORE: Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ remake has fun moments, but feels like a watered-down version of the original

Disney has ramped up its live-action remakes in recent years, and they’ve raked in tons of cash for the company at the box office. “Beauty and the Beast” grossed $1.2 billion worldwide in 2017.

But the animated classics these movies are inspired by fared rather well, too – at least after inflation.

We’ve gathered five Disney animated classics and their remakes to compare the box-office takes, adjusted for inflation, based on figures from Box Office Mojo. We included the adjusted and original domestic box-office grosses for the movies, the original worldwide take for the live-action remakes, and the production budgets when available.

The animated movies have been rereleased multiple times in theaters over the years, so we based the domestic numbers only on the original release. We excluded movies like “Dumbo” and “Alice in Wonderland” because reliable box-office data wasn’t available.

“Cinderella” (1950 original)

source RKO Radio Pictures/Disney

Adjusted domestic gross: $170,000,000

Original domestic gross: $10,000,000

“Cinderella” (2015 remake) — WINNER

source Disney

Adjusted domestic gross: $219,003,000

Original domestic gross: $201,151,353

Worldwide gross: $543,514,353

Production budget: $95 million

The 2015 “Cinderella” remake, starring Lily James, grossed more domestically than its animated predecessor, but the original puts up a fight after inflation with $170 million.

“Sleeping Beauty” (1959 original) — WINNER

source Disney

Adjusted domestic gross: $618,090,800

Original domestic gross: $36,479,805

“Maleficent” (2014 remake of “Sleeping Beauty”)

source Disney

Adjusted domestic gross: $262,678,900

Original domestic gross: $241,410,378

Worldwide gross: $758,539,785

Production budget: $180 million

Domestically, the animated “Sleeping Beauty” beats out “Maleficent’s” gross after inflation by a mile with $618 million. But “Maleficent” performed well, especially worldwide, and a sequel later this year, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” will try to continue its success.

“One Hundred and One Dalmatians” (1961 original) — WINNER

source Disney

Adjusted domestic gross: $506,806,200

Original domestic gross: $14,000,000

“101 Dalmatians” (1996 remake)

source Disney

Adjusted domestic gross: $274,335,300

Original domestic gross: $136,189,294

Worldwide gross: $320,689,294

The original animated movie grossed nearly double domestically what its remake did after inflation, with $507 million.

“The Jungle Book” (1967 original) — WINNER

source Disney

Adjusted domestic gross: $505,858,900

Original domestic gross: $73,741,048

“The Jungle Book” (2016 remake)

source Disney

Adjusted domestic gross: $375,813,700

Original domestic gross: $364,001,123

Worldwide gross: $966,550,600

Production budget: $175 million

The animated original “Jungle Book” grossed more domestically after inflation than the remake with $505 million, but the remake was still a huge hit, making nearly $1 billion worldwide.

“Beauty and the Beast” (1991 original)

source Disney

Adjusted domestic gross: $315,041,100

Original domestic gross: $145,863,363

Production budget: $25 million

“Beauty and the Beast” (2017 remake) — WINNER

source Disney

Adjusted domestic gross: $511,751,900

Original domestic gross: $504,014,165

Worldwide gross: $1,263,521,126

Production budget: $160 million

The “Beauty and the Beast” remake far outpaced the animated original. The original made $315 million domestically after inflation, while the remake made over $500 million, and $1.2 billion worldwide. It was the second-biggest movie globally in 2017, behind only “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”