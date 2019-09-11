Disney now has a subscription box for adult fans, and it’s full of exclusive products that honor the company’s history

source Sunny Chanel / Business Insider

The Disney Backstage Collection is a new monthly subscription box from the Walt Disney Company that pays homage to its iconic history.

Each shipment includes a limited-edition T-shirt, a limited-edition collectible pin, and other surprises designed with help from Imagineers and the Walt Disney studio archives.

Everything included in the Disney Backstage Collection is available exclusively through the subscription, which starts at $35 per month.

Disney is diving deeper into the subscription box game.

Retail subscription boxes – from Birch Box to Loot Crate – have been wildly popular with consumers who crave unique experiences and merchandise delivered to their door on a regular basis. Disney got their feet wet with the debut of the Deluxe Disney Princess Enchanted Collection, curated for the Princess-loving kids, back in November. Their newest subscription box offering, the Disney Backstage Collection, is for the Disney-loving adult; those who appreciate the history and the legacy of Walt Disney Studios.

Personally, I’m a huge subscription-box aficionado. Not only have I subscribed to many of them – from Play! By Sephora to Robb Vices – I was once part of a luxury subscription box startup. It’s a retail experience I appreciate and one that I love. It’s such a delightful thing to receive a carefully curated box of goods at your doorstep. Additionally, the element of surprise is irresistible; it’s like having a birthday every month. Since I also happen to be a gigantic Disney fan, the Disney Backstage Collection box is right up my alley.

What is the Disney Backstage Collection?

The new Disney Backstage Collection, which debuted in early September, is delivered every month and includes a variety of items for those who aren’t afraid to show their love for all things Disney. Each item in the package pays tribute to the history of the Walt Disney Company and includes a limited-edition T-shirt, a limited-edition collectible pin, and other items presented in a unique canister.

The creators of the subscription box work closely with Imagineers and the Walt Disney studio archives to create each of the items using vintage art and assets as inspiration.

What the first release includes

The first release from the Disney Backstage Collection goes way back to 1923, the very beginning of the Walt Disney Company, when it was called Disney Bros Studios (for Walt and Roy Disney). Their tiny office, which only had room for a desk for Roy, was located on Kingswell Avenue in Hollywood. The logo used on the items in the box were culled from their old stationery.

The vintage Disney Bros Studio logo is featured on the T-shirt in the box, which has a couple of added details. The inside collar of the shirt features a quote from Walt Disney. On the sleeve, there’s a patch with 4649, which was the building number for their studio on Kingswell.

Along with the T-shirt, subscribers receive a Disney pin. This particular one is fashioned after a window with the Disney Bros Studio logo, a clever and old-school design. To clue you into all the fun details of each design, the box also includes a behind-the-scenes story card.

All of this is delivered in a sturdy souvenir canister that features illustrations from the vault. In this case, it includes very old renderings of Mickey Mouse (who doesn’t look at all like the Mickey we know today).

What to expect from future boxes

While Disney is keeping the themes of upcoming shipments secret, we do know that the future boxes will include items inspired by the archives of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney Parks, and Pixar. The current welcome package, with the Disney Bros Studios items, will be available for six months, after which it will be retired, and a new one will be released.

The pricing

There are three monthly subscription tiers you can sign up for: three months ($39.99 per month), six months ($37.99 per month), and one year ($34.99 per month).

When you sign up, you are given the choice of T-shirt size (from small to 2XL), and there’s also an option if you’d like to give the box as a gift.

The bottom line

Whether you’re gifting it to a friend or just treating yourself to something fun, the Disney Backstage Collection is a great way to celebrate the studio that means so much to Disney fans. The element of surprise, with each shipment being a mystery, brings a bit of magic to your (or their) doorstep every month.