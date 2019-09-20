Disney just launched a new subscription box to help with your child’s bedtime routine

source Disney

Disney’s Bedtime Adventure box brings fun to your child’s bedtime routine.

This brand-new subscription box (starting at $27.99) service delivers a Disney-themed bedtime experience to your doorstep.

Each box includes Disney pajamas, a book, and activities to help make the nighttime routine easier and more enjoyable for your child … and you.

When my daughter was little, our nightly bedtime routine often turned into a frustrating struggle. After an action-packed day, attempting to make the shift to sleep was difficult for her to do. We were always on the search for ways to make this time of the day more enjoyable for her. My daughter is older now – beyond the target age for the new Disney Bedtime Adventure subscription box – but if she were still a wee one, I would sign up for this brand-new service in a heartbeat.

The Disney Bedtime Adventure box delivers a variety of kid-sized goods that inject a bit of fun into the nighttime routine. The boxes include a variety of items to make bedtime a positive experience and include tools to assist in easing children into sleepy time. This subscription box comes on the heels of the adult-targeted Disney Backstage Collection, which debuted at the beginning of September, and also joins Disney’s other subscription box, the Deluxe Disney Princess Enchanted Collection.

About the Disney Bedtime Adventure Box

source Disney

Disney Bedtime Adventure is a themed experience that includes a variety of age-appropriate Disney merchandise in each shipment. The boxes are focused on various characters from both Disney cartoons and movies as well as Pixar. They even curate boxes to align with holidays such as Christmas.

There are two options for the Disney Bedtime Adventure experience. The basic Disney Bedtime Adventure Box (starting at $27.99 including shipping and handling) contains Disney pajamas, a storybook, story-inspired stickers, a reward chart for your kid’s bedtime progress, plus a special offer that can be redeemed at shopDisney or in person at a Disney store. The Deluxe Disney Bedtime Adventure Box (starting $54.99 including shipping and handling) includes everything in the previously mentioned box along with two to three other items such as a stuffed animal, blanket, towel, or toy.

The boxes are available for ages/sizes ranging from 3 to 10. Thankfully, you can adjust the size as your child grows. When you sign up to subscribe, you’ll be prompted to select a size, followed by what character your child would enjoy the most. Currently, the picks for the October shipment include a space-themed Mickey Mouse box, Minnie Mouse, Holiday Mickey Mouse, Holiday Minnie Mouse, Forky from “Toy Story 4,” and Bo Peep from “Toy Story 4.” Before the beginning of the next month, Disney will send an email and you can go in and make the next theme selection and change the sizing if need be.

The pricing

There is a price discount if you subscribe for an entire year. For example, for the regular box, if you sign up to receive one box monthly for the full year, you pay $27.99 per box. For a quarterly subscription (four boxes per year), the cost is $29.99 per box, and if you just want to commit to one box to start, you pay $32.99 (although keep in mind, it does auto-renew, so if you don’t want to continue to receive the box, make sure to cancel in time).

The bottom line

source Disney

The Disney Bedtime Adventure box is a great way to lighten up the bedtime routine for Disney-loving kids. Things such as the reward chart are a handy tool for parents, while the toys and ephemera make it a joy for the little ones. Additionally, this subscription box makes for a thoughtful gift for any child in your life. Give the gift of Disney … and much-needed sleep!